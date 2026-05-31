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Lake Hiawatha Branch Library Invites Residents to Monthly Bagels & Books Club

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Readers looking for lively discussion, great books, and a welcoming community atmosphere are invited to join the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library’s popular Bagels & Books Club.

The monthly book club meets at the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, located at 68 Nokomis Avenue, bringing together local residents to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles while enjoying conversation and refreshments. The program is designed for adults who enjoy reading and sharing perspectives on literature in a relaxed setting.

The Bagels & Books Club is part of the Parsippany Library System’s growing lineup of book clubs and adult programs aimed at encouraging lifelong learning, community engagement, and a love of reading. The group explores a wide range of genres throughout the year, offering participants the opportunity to discover new authors, revisit classics, and connect with fellow book enthusiasts.

Meetings are typically held on the first Saturday of each month at 9:00 a.m. at the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library. Registration is required, and participants are encouraged to obtain a copy of the selected book in advance through the library system.

Library officials note that book clubs continue to be among the most popular adult programs offered by the Parsippany Library, providing residents with opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions, make new connections, and explore different viewpoints through literature.

In addition to the Bagels & Books Club, the Parsippany Library System offers several other specialty book clubs, including historical fiction, science fiction and fantasy, cookbook discussions, and literary fiction groups.

Click here to register for the event.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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