Lake Hiawatha Branch Library Invites Residents to Monthly Bagels & Books Club

PARSIPPANY — Readers looking for lively discussion, great books, and a welcoming community atmosphere are invited to join the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library’s popular Bagels & Books Club.

The monthly book club meets at the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library, located at 68 Nokomis Avenue, bringing together local residents to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles while enjoying conversation and refreshments. The program is designed for adults who enjoy reading and sharing perspectives on literature in a relaxed setting.

The Bagels & Books Club is part of the Parsippany Library System’s growing lineup of book clubs and adult programs aimed at encouraging lifelong learning, community engagement, and a love of reading. The group explores a wide range of genres throughout the year, offering participants the opportunity to discover new authors, revisit classics, and connect with fellow book enthusiasts.

Meetings are typically held on the first Saturday of each month at 9:00 a.m. at the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library. Registration is required, and participants are encouraged to obtain a copy of the selected book in advance through the library system.

Library officials note that book clubs continue to be among the most popular adult programs offered by the Parsippany Library, providing residents with opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions, make new connections, and explore different viewpoints through literature.

In addition to the Bagels & Books Club, the Parsippany Library System offers several other specialty book clubs, including historical fiction, science fiction and fantasy, cookbook discussions, and literary fiction groups.

Click here to register for the event.