Sunday, August 2, 2026
HomeLocal NewsNewark Man Arrested in Denville on Outstanding Warrants, Driving Charges
Local News

Newark Man Arrested in Denville on Outstanding Warrants, Driving Charges

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1032

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — A Newark man was arrested in Denville on July 27 after a motor vehicle stop turned up multiple outstanding warrants, according to the Denville Police Department.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Stonebridge Court after observing multiple equipment violations. During the stop, officers identified the driver as Samuel Encarnacion, 25, of Newark. Further investigation revealed that Encarnacion had active warrants issued by Pequannock Township Municipal Court, in the amount of $3,500.00, and Tinton Falls Municipal Court, in the amount of $1,000.00.

Encarnacion was placed under arrest and transported to Denville Police Headquarters for processing. He was released following processing pending future court appearances in Pequannock Township Municipal Court and Tinton Falls Municipal Court.

Encarnacion was charged with:

  • Driving without a license
  • Driving after his driver’s license was suspended
  • Obstruction of windshield for vision
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt

Editor’s Note: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

spot_img
Previous article
Best-Selling Author Nita Prose to Visit Parsippany Library This Fall
Next article
Parsippany Tax Bills Grace Period Extended to August 31
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »
MORE STORIES

Book Signing Event to Celebrate “Cosmo the Black Cat” at Lazy...

Parsippany Council to Meet August 4

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to Host Parsippany Recruitment Event

Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Jury Duty Warrant Scam

Patrolman William Stone Honored with Walkout Ceremony After 20 Years of...

Parsippany Library to Host Week of Financial Literacy Workshops for Kids