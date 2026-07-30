Newark Man Arrested in Denville on Outstanding Warrants, Driving Charges

MORRIS COUNTY — A Newark man was arrested in Denville on July 27 after a motor vehicle stop turned up multiple outstanding warrants, according to the Denville Police Department.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Stonebridge Court after observing multiple equipment violations. During the stop, officers identified the driver as Samuel Encarnacion, 25, of Newark. Further investigation revealed that Encarnacion had active warrants issued by Pequannock Township Municipal Court, in the amount of $3,500.00, and Tinton Falls Municipal Court, in the amount of $1,000.00.

Encarnacion was placed under arrest and transported to Denville Police Headquarters for processing. He was released following processing pending future court appearances in Pequannock Township Municipal Court and Tinton Falls Municipal Court.

Encarnacion was charged with:

Driving without a license

Driving after his driver’s license was suspended

Obstruction of windshield for vision

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Editor’s Note: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.