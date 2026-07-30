Frank Cahill Honored by Knights of Columbus for Service to Bishop McLaughlin Council

MORRIS PLAINS — The Bishop McLaughlin Council 3495, Knights of Columbus, presented Frank Cahill, Publisher of Focus Publications, with a plaque on July 21 recognizing his ongoing support to the council.

The award was presented by Mike Fichter. The plaque reads: “Words cannot fully express our gratitude for your unwavering support over the years. By consistently championing and promoting our charitable events. Thank you for your tireless advocacy.”

“I am honored to receive this award. As publisher, it is my pleasure to make sure I can provide publicity to all local nonprofit groups. Although I am Governor of New Jersey Kiwanis International, I never lose sight of the fact that none of this happens without the volunteers who give so generously of their time to serve our communities,” said Cahill.

Also receiving honors at the event were Sean Gallagher, who received the Seminarian Gift; Nico Sullo, named Catechist of the Year, presented by Fr. Luke; the Calderisi Family, recipients of the Joseph and Irene Selitto Memorial Award for Family of the Year, presented by Fr. Luke; Morris Plains Lt. Robert Guild and Morris Township Sgt. Robert Ribnicky, who received Police Shield Awards presented by John Boudreau; Morris Township Firefighter/EMT Patrick O’Shea, who received a Fireman Shield Award presented by John Boudreau; and Taylor Olsen, who received the Thaddeus Kosakowski Memorial EMS Award presented by John Boudreau.

In the community category, the council presented a donation to the Paterson Federation’s Keep Christ in Christmas Billboard, accepted by Mike Vaclavicek, PGK. Gary Richenaker presented donations from the council’s campaign for people with intellectual disabilities to the ARC of Morris County, Employment Horizons, Camp Fatima, the DPD Calabrese House, and Camp Marcella.

The council also presented a number of charitable donations, including gifts to the Morris Minute Men, LifeNet, Walking with Moms in Need, Birth Haven, Several Sources Shelters, JBWS (formerly the New Jersey Battered Women’s Service), Homeless Solutions, the Interfaith Food Pantry, Morristown Meals on Wheels, Operation Chillout, the Rock Steady Parkinson Foundation, and Welcome Home Vets of NJ, along with additional contributions to Remember Me Inc., the Fairchild Firehouse, and the Special Parents Organization. State Awards were presented by District Deputy Mike Spiecker.