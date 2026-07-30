Best-Selling Author Nita Prose to Visit Parsippany Library This Fall

PARSIPPANY — A number one New York Times best-selling author is coming to the Parsippany Library this October.

Nita Prose, author of “The Maid” series, will visit the library for an evening built around her books and her writing life. The series follows Molly Gray, a hotel maid who keeps finding herself at the center of unsolved murders, and has drawn a wide following for its blend of mystery and dry humor.

The event will be held at the main library on Thursday, October 15, starting at 7:00 p.m. Prose is expected to talk about her path to becoming a novelist, what inspired her best-selling books, and how she built Molly Gray into one of fiction’s more memorable amateur sleuths.

Those interested in attending can register online by clicking here.