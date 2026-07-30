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Best-Selling Author Nita Prose to Visit Parsippany Library This Fall

Nita Prose, the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of "The Maid" series, will speak with Parsippany Library patrons about her writing and her hotel-maid-turned-amateur-sleuth character, Molly Gray, at an author talk this fall.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A number one New York Times best-selling author is coming to the Parsippany Library this October.

Nita Prose, author of “The Maid” series, will visit the library for an evening built around her books and her writing life. The series follows Molly Gray, a hotel maid who keeps finding herself at the center of unsolved murders, and has drawn a wide following for its blend of mystery and dry humor.

The event will be held at the main library on Thursday, October 15, starting at 7:00 p.m. Prose is expected to talk about her path to becoming a novelist, what inspired her best-selling books, and how she built Molly Gray into one of fiction’s more memorable amateur sleuths.

Those interested in attending can register online by clicking here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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