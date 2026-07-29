Bucco, Corrado Urge State to Notify Counties of Noncitizen Voter Registrations

TRENTON — State Senators Anthony M. Bucco (R-Morris, Passaic) and Kristin M. Corrado (R-Bergen, Essex, Passaic) sent a letter to the New Jersey Division of Elections urging the agency to promptly notify county election officials of the identities of six thousand six hundred individuals who were registered to vote despite not being United States citizens.

In the letter, the senators wrote that the situation resulted from a failure in the state’s voter registration process and called for a complete, transparent, and proactive response.

“This situation resulted from a failure in the State’s voter registration process and warrants a complete, transparent, and proactive response. When the State becomes aware that ineligible voter registrations may exist, it should promptly notify the appropriate election officials so those registrations can be reviewed and addressed in accordance with applicable law. Correcting an error of this magnitude should not depend solely on the voluntary compliance of the individuals affected.”

“Commissioners of registration, superintendents of elections, county boards of elections, and county clerks may each play a role in ensuring the integrity of New Jersey’s voter registration records. Without the information necessary to identify registrations affected by this issue, they cannot effectively fulfill those responsibilities. Promptly providing this information will allow local election officials to review the registrations, take any action authorized by law, and demonstrate to the public that every reasonable step has been taken to protect the integrity of our elections.”

The full letter is available online through the New Jersey Senate Republican Office by clicking here.