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Bucco, Corrado Urge State to Notify Counties of Noncitizen Voter Registrations

Senator Anthony Bucco
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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TRENTON — State Senators Anthony M. Bucco (R-Morris, Passaic) and Kristin M. Corrado (R-Bergen, Essex, Passaic) sent a letter to the New Jersey Division of Elections urging the agency to promptly notify county election officials of the identities of six thousand six hundred individuals who were registered to vote despite not being United States citizens.

In the letter, the senators wrote that the situation resulted from a failure in the state’s voter registration process and called for a complete, transparent, and proactive response.

“This situation resulted from a failure in the State’s voter registration process and warrants a complete, transparent, and proactive response. When the State becomes aware that ineligible voter registrations may exist, it should promptly notify the appropriate election officials so those registrations can be reviewed and addressed in accordance with applicable law. Correcting an error of this magnitude should not depend solely on the voluntary compliance of the individuals affected.”

“Commissioners of registration, superintendents of elections, county boards of elections, and county clerks may each play a role in ensuring the integrity of New Jersey’s voter registration records. Without the information necessary to identify registrations affected by this issue, they cannot effectively fulfill those responsibilities. Promptly providing this information will allow local election officials to review the registrations, take any action authorized by law, and demonstrate to the public that every reasonable step has been taken to protect the integrity of our elections.”

The full letter is available online through the New Jersey Senate Republican Office by clicking here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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