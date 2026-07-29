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Letter to the Editor: What a Pleasant Change

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Dear Editor:

What a nice change it is to see Mayor Desai attending meaningful public gatherings such as the recent flag raising ceremonies at Town Hall at the end of June. I imagine his military service added to the pride he took during the event as it did to all of us veterans that were at the ceremony. The upcoming ceremony to celebrate the life of Raoul Wallenberg on what would have been his 114th birthday, is such a pleasant change from what we normally expected from former Mayor Barberio. The former mayor seemed to spend an inordinate amount of time attending the grand openings of what struck his fancy.

I have received positive feedback from Mayor Desai and his staff about considering a ceremony later this year during Native American Indian Month to honor a people that have often been relegated to second class status throughout the history of this nation. The treatment of the Native Tribes is a stain upon the history of our country.

I realize promoting local businesses is part of a mayor’s job, but it is not the mayor’s only job.

Keep up the good work Mr Mayor, events like the two I listed and possibly a third will lead to a more united community which is something all good people strive for.

Richard Suarez
Parsippany

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Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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