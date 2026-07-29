Letter to the Editor: What a Pleasant Change

Dear Editor:

What a nice change it is to see Mayor Desai attending meaningful public gatherings such as the recent flag raising ceremonies at Town Hall at the end of June. I imagine his military service added to the pride he took during the event as it did to all of us veterans that were at the ceremony. The upcoming ceremony to celebrate the life of Raoul Wallenberg on what would have been his 114th birthday, is such a pleasant change from what we normally expected from former Mayor Barberio. The former mayor seemed to spend an inordinate amount of time attending the grand openings of what struck his fancy.

I have received positive feedback from Mayor Desai and his staff about considering a ceremony later this year during Native American Indian Month to honor a people that have often been relegated to second class status throughout the history of this nation. The treatment of the Native Tribes is a stain upon the history of our country.

I realize promoting local businesses is part of a mayor’s job, but it is not the mayor’s only job.

Keep up the good work Mr Mayor, events like the two I listed and possibly a third will lead to a more united community which is something all good people strive for.

Richard Suarez

Parsippany