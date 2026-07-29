Seven Candidates Vying for Three Seats on Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — The deadline to file a petition for candidacy in this year’s New Jersey school board elections passed on Monday, and seven candidates are now competing for three open seats on the Parsippany Board of Education.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education is a nine-member elected volunteer body that oversees the township’s public school district. Rather than handling the day-to-day operations of individual schools, the board is responsible for setting district policy, approving the annual budget, establishing long-term educational goals and strategic priorities, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, and making major decisions on educational, financial and personnel matters. The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District includes ten elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools.

The candidates seeking the three open seats, along with their campaign slogans, are:

Jaya Trivedi — “Vision Learning Success”

Trivikrama Reddy — “Vision Learning Success”

Akshay Pujara — “Vision Learning Success”

Timothy Berrios* — “Selfless Public Service”

Jack Raia — “Selfless Public Service”

Nicole DellaFave* — “Parent. Educator. Logical”

Wendy Wright* — “Students, Teachers, Families”

An asterisk denotes an incumbent board member.

Election Day is November 3. Parsippany Focus will continue to follow the race as the election approaches.