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Seven Candidates Vying for Three Seats on Parsippany Board of Education

Frank A. Calabria Education Center
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The deadline to file a petition for candidacy in this year’s New Jersey school board elections passed on Monday, and seven candidates are now competing for three open seats on the Parsippany Board of Education.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education is a nine-member elected volunteer body that oversees the township’s public school district. Rather than handling the day-to-day operations of individual schools, the board is responsible for setting district policy, approving the annual budget, establishing long-term educational goals and strategic priorities, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, and making major decisions on educational, financial and personnel matters. The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District includes ten elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools.

The candidates seeking the three open seats, along with their campaign slogans, are:

  • Jaya Trivedi — “Vision Learning Success”
  • Trivikrama Reddy — “Vision Learning Success”
  • Akshay Pujara — “Vision Learning Success”
  • Timothy Berrios* — “Selfless Public Service”
  • Jack Raia — “Selfless Public Service”
  • Nicole DellaFave* — “Parent. Educator. Logical”
  • Wendy Wright* — “Students, Teachers, Families”

An asterisk denotes an incumbent board member.

Election Day is November 3. Parsippany Focus will continue to follow the race as the election approaches.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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