Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — After well over a year since signs first hinted at its arrival, the wait is over: Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its doors to Parsippany residents on Thursday, July 30, at 1113 Route 46 in the Troy Hills Shopping Center, at the site formerly occupied by Sport Clips and Berry Bowls.

Mayor Pulkit Desai cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Parsippany, joined by Council President Judy Hernandez, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Focus Intern Rohan Mruthik, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

A sign taped to the door on Wednesday announced the location was closed for staff training, but an exclusive “Friends and Family” preview gave invited guests an early taste of Parsippany’s newest eatery. According to the company’s website, there are currently 394 Dave’s Hot Chicken locations across 45 states.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is known for its chicken tenders and sliders, offered in seven spice levels: No Spice, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, and the notorious Reaper, which requires a signed waiver. Alongside the signature chicken, the menu features loaded fries, shakes, and “Hot Muzz” mozzarella planks. While the brand is built on heat, guests who prefer no spice at all can still find something to order, since every meal can be tailored to individual preference.

During the pre-opening preview, the dining area was bustling with eager customers getting their first look and taste. The event was also attended by Mayor Pulkit Desai, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Focus intern Rohan Mruthik. Guests were treated to their choice from the menu, including sides such as kale slaw, mac and cheese, and seasoned fries.

Cahill presented a plaque welcoming Dave’s Hot Chicken to Parsippany. “Welcome Dave’s Hot Chicken to Parsippany! We’re thrilled to welcome your famous hot chicken, bold flavors, crispy tenders, delicious sliders, and signature heat to our community. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoy everything you have to offer. Best wishes for a successful opening and many years ahead!” Cahill said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken held its grand opening ribbon cutting on July 30 at 10:00 a.m., with the restaurant opening for official business shortly after at 10:30 a.m. Attending the ribbon cutting were Mayor Pulkit Desai, Council President Judy Hernandez, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Economic Development Committee Member Rohan Mruthik, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

Dave’s Hot Chicken traces its roots to a parking lot in East Hollywood, California, where four friends started the business with a folding table, a portable fryer and about nine hundred dollars. What began as a late-night pop-up selling a single hot chicken combo plate quickly built a following, with lines stretching around the block as word spread on social media and in local press. The brand has since grown into one of the fastest-expanding fast-casual chains in the country, with locations across the United States and Canada and backing from investors including recording artist Drake.

The Parsippany location marks the latest expansion of the chain into Morris County, joining other New Jersey locations that have opened in recent years across the northern and central parts of the state.