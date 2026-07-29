Parsippany RedTails Name New Leadership Team

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany RedTails have put in place a newly formed leadership structure as the travel baseball and softball organization continues building its foundation under a partnership with the Parsippany Police Athletic League.

The leadership team includes an Executive Board and a group of Program Ambassadors who will help lead the organization going forward.

Executive Board

Danilo Noriega – Head of Baseball Operations

Rob Benham – Head of Softball Operations

Brian Deagan – Secretary

Michael DiBernard – Head of Player Personnel

Chris Vadas – Head of Sponsorships

Program Ambassadors

Nick Bronzino – Communications and Partnerships Ambassador

John Bielen – Baseball Recruiting Ambassador

Bryan DiMaulo – High School Softball Player Development Ambassador

Marvin Rosario – High School Baseball Player Development Ambassador

Tom Miuccio – Softball Programs and Recruiting Ambassador

Randy Orlando – Coaching and Player Development Ambassador

Organization leaders said the new structure represents the next step in the continued growth of the Parsippany RedTails under the Parsippany Police Athletic League. The combined experience of the leadership team in coaching, player development, recruiting, community partnerships, and organizational leadership is expected to help ensure the program continues providing opportunities for young athletes throughout Parsippany.