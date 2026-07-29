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Parsippany RedTails Name New Leadership Team

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany RedTails have put in place a newly formed leadership structure as the travel baseball and softball organization continues building its foundation under a partnership with the Parsippany Police Athletic League.

The leadership team includes an Executive Board and a group of Program Ambassadors who will help lead the organization going forward.

Executive Board

  • Danilo Noriega – Head of Baseball Operations
  • Rob Benham – Head of Softball Operations
  • Brian Deagan – Secretary
  • Michael DiBernard – Head of Player Personnel
  • Chris Vadas – Head of Sponsorships

Program Ambassadors

  • Nick Bronzino – Communications and Partnerships Ambassador
  • John Bielen – Baseball Recruiting Ambassador
  • Bryan DiMaulo – High School Softball Player Development Ambassador
  • Marvin Rosario – High School Baseball Player Development Ambassador
  • Tom Miuccio – Softball Programs and Recruiting Ambassador
  • Randy Orlando – Coaching and Player Development Ambassador

Organization leaders said the new structure represents the next step in the continued growth of the Parsippany RedTails under the Parsippany Police Athletic League. The combined experience of the leadership team in coaching, player development, recruiting, community partnerships, and organizational leadership is expected to help ensure the program continues providing opportunities for young athletes throughout Parsippany.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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