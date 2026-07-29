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Parsippany Summer Concert Series Continues Thursday With Five Wheel Drive

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Summer Concert Series continues Thursday, July 30, with a free performance by Five Wheel Drive at Veterans Memorial Park.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m., with the band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature food trucks, games, amusements and family-friendly activities. In case of bad weather, a new date will be announced. Pets are not permitted.

The concert series is hosted by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills under Mayor Pulkit Desai and is sponsored in part by Provident Bank.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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