Parsippany Summer Concert Series Continues Thursday With Five Wheel Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Summer Concert Series continues Thursday, July 30, with a free performance by Five Wheel Drive at Veterans Memorial Park.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m., with the band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature food trucks, games, amusements and family-friendly activities. In case of bad weather, a new date will be announced. Pets are not permitted.

The concert series is hosted by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills under Mayor Pulkit Desai and is sponsored in part by Provident Bank.