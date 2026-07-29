Parsippany Zoning Board Meeting Rescheduled to September 2, Moving to Parsippany Hills High School

PARSIPPANY — The zoning board meeting for the proposed apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road, a site connected to the Islamic Community Cultural Center.originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, has been canceled. The next meeting will now be held Wednesday, September 2, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive, a change from the location used for the past several meetings. Due to availability, the meeting will be held at the same location used for a meeting last summer.

Residents are encouraged to carpool and arrive early, as the meeting will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m.

The applicant is required to submit updated plans within 10 days of the meeting. No major changes are expected, though the applicant may make small adjustments to the hydraulic car lifts due to environmental restrictions.

Updated information is available at TroyHillsNeighbors.com. Residents are encouraged to share the information with friends and neighbors, and organizers note that the zoning board takes attendance into account, even from residents who do not speak.