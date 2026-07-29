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Parsippany Zoning Board Meeting Rescheduled to September 2, Moving to Parsippany Hills High School

Community members are urged to attend the Zoning Board meeting to learn more about a proposed residential development that could significantly impact the surrounding neighborhood.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The zoning board meeting for the proposed apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road, a site connected to the Islamic Community Cultural Center.originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, has been canceled. The next meeting will now be held Wednesday, September 2, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive, a change from the location used for the past several meetings. Due to availability, the meeting will be held at the same location used for a meeting last summer.

Residents are encouraged to carpool and arrive early, as the meeting will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m.

The applicant is required to submit updated plans within 10 days of the meeting. No major changes are expected, though the applicant may make small adjustments to the hydraulic car lifts due to environmental restrictions.

Updated information is available at TroyHillsNeighbors.com. Residents are encouraged to share the information with friends and neighbors, and organizers note that the zoning board takes attendance into account, even from residents who do not speak.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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