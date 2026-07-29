Merton C. Hodge, Longtime Parsippany Resident, Remembered for a Lifetime of Quiet Generosity

PARSIPPANY — Merton C. Hodge passed peacefully at home on July 28. He shared eighty-two years of love, kindness and quiet generosity with everyone in his life.

Born in Massachusetts, Mert moved to Parsippany as a teenager, where his father worked as a farmer. It can’t be confirmed or denied…but this may have contributed to his love of chickens and dairy as the years unfolded.

Mert graduated from Parsippany High School and went on to build a life focused around family, service and community.

Mert was blessed with five children. Later in life, he found love with Jane, embracing not only her, but also her daughter. As his family grew, he was filled with love from grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Always a hard worker, Mert held several jobs throughout his lifetime. He owned and operated “Mert’s Imported Auto Parts,” where he earned the trust of customers through his integrity. He enjoyed another profession as a realtor, where his friendly nature made him a natural.

Mert found a career he truly loved behind the wheel, spending many years as a chauffeur with Atlantic Town Cars, Manhattan Limousine, and Carey Limousine. More than simply driving passengers to their destinations, he loved an opportunity to meet people from all walks of life. His personality, quiet wit, and genuine interest in others led to countless lasting friendships that he treasured long after the rides had ended. To Mert, his clients and coworkers became much more than acquaintances—they became dear friends who enriched his life.

In his younger years he spent hours snowmobiling in the winters and later in life he enjoyed sailing in the summers, even though he didn’t know how to swim. He loved being outdoors and being active. In the spring, he adored his blooming peonies in his garden at home, which was his favorite place to be. Even in his final days, he quietly watched the birds outside his window. He had a special place in his heart for all creatures big and small. He adored his three cats Taz, Houdini and Ebony and his grand pup Colt.

Mert was a regular at Denville Dairy as well as many other ice cream shops in the tri state area. He enjoyed a good meal and great company but let it be known, cooking was not one of Mert’s talents.

He was an avid parishioner and volunteer at St. Peter the Apostle Parish and the food pantry. Mert donated much of his time to individuals and organizations always dedicated to improving the lives of others, never seeking recognition—only the opportunity to help.

Mert will be remembered as one of those rare people whose goodness was so natural that he never thought it was anything special. Those are often the people who leave the biggest hole in our hearts. His humility, steady presence, and quiet acts of love shaped the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He leaves his devoted wife Jane Hodge of forty-six years; his children Merton Hodge Jr. (Jennifer Baldwin), Caroline Sauers (David), Lenox Hodge (Amy), Deborah Peterman (Michael), Maureen Consolo (the late Michael), Sherridan Culbertson (Robert); his grandchildren Nicholas, Cassidy, Parker, Madeline, Dalton, Emily, Hunter, Lydia, Marjorie, Daniel, Jacqueline, John, Paige and Keagan; three great grandchildren and one on the way; and many more dear relatives and friends. His parents Claude and Alberta Hodge and sister Ruth Stanford passed before him.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Parish, 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.