Noah’s Comeback Donates Nearly $1,000 to Parsippany PAL’s Games With Friends Program

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League is recognizing the generosity of Noah’s Comeback, whose recent sporting goods collection resulted in nearly one thousand dollars being donated to support the league’s Games With Friends program.

Earlier this year, Noah’s Comeback partnered with the Parsippany Police Athletic League to host a community-wide sporting goods collection, encouraging residents to donate new and gently used sports equipment. Shortly after the collection concluded, Noah faced an unexpected medical emergency that resulted in a six-week hospitalization. As Noah continues his recovery, his family has shared the positive impact the collection ultimately achieved.

Through a partnership with Gear Give, an organization that helps nonprofits raise funds by reselling donated sports equipment that would otherwise end up in landfills, the collection generated nearly one thousand dollars through the sale of donated sporting goods, while the remaining unsold equipment was donated to Leveling the Playing Field, ensuring every item continued to benefit young athletes.

Noah’s Comeback chose to donate the nearly one thousand dollars raised back to the Parsippany Police Athletic League, directing the funds specifically to support the organization’s Games With Friends program.

Games With Friends is one of the league’s longest-running inclusive programs, bringing together children with and without special needs through recreational activities that foster friendships, confidence, teamwork, and a sense of belonging. Led by Barbara Miller, the program has made a lasting impact on countless families throughout Parsippany and beyond.

The donation carries special meaning because Noah has not only participated in flag football and basketball through the league but has also volunteered with Games With Friends, helping create memorable experiences for participants.

Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League, said the donation is about much more than sporting equipment or a dollar amount.

“It’s about community, compassion, and giving every child the opportunity to belong. We are incredibly grateful to Noah’s Comeback, Gear Give, Leveling the Playing Field, and everyone who contributed to this effort. Their generosity will directly support our Games With Friends program, helping us continue to provide meaningful experiences for children of all abilities. We’re especially thankful to Noah and his family for choosing to give back to a program that has meant so much to them,” Bronzino said.

The Parsippany Police Athletic League extended its appreciation to Noah’s Comeback, Gear Give, Leveling the Playing Field, and every resident who donated sporting goods, saying their generosity not only kept quality equipment in the hands of young athletes but also strengthened an inclusive program that continues to change lives throughout the community.