Morris County Clerk Launches Resident-Facing Artificial Intelligence Virtual Assistant

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Clerk’s Office has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that provides residents with around-the-clock access to information about services offered by the office.

Available at all hours through the Morris County Clerk’s website, the virtual assistant answers questions about passports, property records, elections, business registrations, notary public services, veterans’ records and other functions of the Clerk’s Office. The tool is designed to improve access to information, reduce wait times and help residents quickly find answers to common questions.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office worked with TechForGov and Arlington Analytics to plan, develop and implement the virtual assistant. The system is designed to provide reliable, easy-to-understand information while complementing the personalized customer service provided by Clerk’s Office staff.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office is believed to be the first county clerk’s office in New Jersey to launch a resident-facing artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, representing a significant step in the modernization of county government services.

“Our mission has always been to make government more accessible and responsive to the people we serve,” said Clerk Ann F. Grossi. “This technology allows us to provide information quickly while continuing to deliver the personal service our residents expect. Whether someone needs a passport, is searching property records, or has questions about elections, they deserve quick, reliable access to information. This new virtual assistant helps us deliver exactly that.”

Himanshu Goil, founder and chief executive officer of TechForGov, said harnessing artificial intelligence in local government is about improving the resident experience. “We are honored to partner with the Morris County Clerk’s Office on this innovative initiative,” Goil said. “By combining advanced artificial intelligence with trusted government information, we’re helping residents receive accurate answers quickly while allowing staff to focus on more complex and personalized services.”

“I appreciate Clerk Grossi’s forward-looking leadership and commitment to modernizing county government,” said Michael Stanzilis, chief executive officer of Arlington Analytics. “This initiative demonstrates how artificial intelligence can enhance, not replace, public service by making government more accessible, responsive and efficient. Morris County is setting an example that other local governments can follow to embrace responsible innovation.”

The virtual assistant reflects the Morris County Clerk’s Office’s ongoing commitment to using technology to improve public service while maintaining high standards of accuracy, transparency and customer service.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office provides a wide range of public services, including passport acceptance, property records management, election administration, business registrations, notary public services, veterans’ records and archival preservation. TechForGov is a government technology company specializing in secure artificial intelligence solutions for public agencies. Arlington Analytics is a government transformation consulting firm that helps public sector organizations leverage emerging technologies, data and artificial intelligence.