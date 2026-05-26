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Hope One to Visit Parsippany Arts Center for Free Narcan Training and Support Services

Hope One
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Hope One mobile outreach vehicle will visit the Parsippany Arts Center on Tuesday, June 16, offering free Narcan training, recovery support services, and mental health resources to residents.

The event will take place at the Parsippany Arts Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Boonton, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Participants will receive free Narcan training and life-saving Narcan kits as part of the program’s ongoing mission to combat addiction and support recovery efforts throughout Morris County.

Hope One provides access to detox and rehabilitation services, mental health support, and information for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder. The initiative is designed to remove the stigma surrounding addiction and connect residents with critical resources in a welcoming environment.

The Hope One program is a partnership between the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Department of Human Services, CARES — Center for Addiction, Recovery, Education and Success, the Mental Health Association of Morris County, Morris County Chiefs of Police, and Family Promise of Morris County.

Residents seeking additional information can contact Hope One at (973) 590-0300 or email [email protected]

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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