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Parsippany’s Sara Hoffman Named to University of Scranton Dean’s List

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Sara E. Hoffman, a graduate of Parsippany High School and a junior kinesiology major in the University of Scranton’s Leahy College of Health Sciences, has been named to the university’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Hoffman was among nearly 1,900 students named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students for academic excellence. To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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