Parsippany’s Sara Hoffman Named to University of Scranton Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Sara E. Hoffman, a graduate of Parsippany High School and a junior kinesiology major in the University of Scranton’s Leahy College of Health Sciences, has been named to the university’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Hoffman was among nearly 1,900 students named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students for academic excellence. To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.