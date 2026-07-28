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Parsippany’s Liam Cavanaugh Named to University of Scranton Dean’s List

Liam Cavanaugh
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Liam J. Cavanaugh of Parsippany, a senior accounting major in the University of Scranton’s Kania School of Management, has been named to the university’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Cavanaugh was among nearly 1,900 students named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students for academic excellence. To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester.

This past summer, Cavanaugh interned with the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Tax Assessor’s Office, where he assisted with reviewing and updating more than 400 property tax records for accuracy and compliance with municipal regulations. He also observed the property assessment appeals process and supported the tax assessor during property inspections, gaining hands-on experience in valuation methodology and municipal finance.

A graduate of Seton Hall Preparatory School, where he served as Gaelic Society president and played varsity baseball, Cavanaugh is completing his bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Scranton and plans to continue on to earn a master’s degree in accountancy at the university. He is also active in club volleyball, intramural sports, and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, August 2026. Click here to view magazine.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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