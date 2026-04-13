COVID-19’s Lasting Impact Continues to Reshape Parsippany’s Commercial Market

PARSIPPANY — The long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to significantly reshape the commercial real estate landscape in Parsippany-Troy Hills, with office space declines, warehouse expansion, and shifting workplace trends driving major changes across the township.

According to a report by Daniel S. Cassese, CTA, SCGREA, the pandemic accelerated a shift toward remote work that had been anticipated for years but occurred almost overnight. From March 2020 to May 2023, most employees worked from home, leading to a dramatic reduction in demand for traditional office space.

Prior to COVID-19, Parsippany-Troy Hills was home to approximately 12 million square feet of office space—second only to Newark—with many corporate headquarters located within the township. Over the past two years, however, 20 office buildings totaling more than 3 million square feet have either been demolished or are scheduled for demolition.

Many of these former office sites are being repurposed. More than 2,000 luxury apartments—including developments such as PARQ, The Lexica, The Lawrence, District 1515, Ballentine Greens, and Avalon Bay—have been completed or are under construction. Additionally, seven warehouse projects totaling over 1.1 million square feet are planned or nearing completion on former office sites.

The Township Council has also designated multiple properties as “In Need of Redevelopment,” including eight buildings with more than 600,000 square feet of office space.

The shift away from office use has also impacted the hospitality sector. With business meetings now frequently conducted virtually, demand for hotel rooms has declined. While occupancy rates have improved since 2020, they remain below pre-pandemic levels.

At the same time, companies are beginning to implement return-to-work policies. Many businesses have adopted hybrid schedules, while others—including major corporations—are requiring full-time, in-office attendance. These policies are expected to gradually stabilize the office market and improve long-term occupancy rates.

Retail has also experienced significant disruption. The rise of online shopping during the pandemic led to the closure of many regional malls and contributed to the rapid growth of warehouse and logistics facilities. Modern warehousing—often referred to as “last-mile delivery”—has become critical as retailers seek to position inventory closer to consumers to meet demand for faster shipping.

Several former office sites in Parsippany have already been transformed into warehouse facilities, including:

1 Hilton Court – replaced with a 122,664-square-foot warehouse

7 Campus Drive – redeveloped into a 128,150-square-foot warehouse

9 Sylvan Way – replaced with a 67,219-square-foot warehouse

3 Century Drive – redeveloped into a 64,800-square-foot warehouse

8 Lanidex Plaza – replaced with a 140,031-square-foot warehouse

169 Lackawanna Avenue – redeveloped into a 281,198-square-foot warehouse

4 Wood Hollow Road – approved for a 310,168-square-foot warehouse

Despite these changes, there have been some positive developments within the office sector. Companies are relocating to modernized buildings that offer enhanced amenities, including fitness centers and cafés—a trend known as renovation-driven leasing. These moves have accounted for more than 330,000 square feet of recent office leasing activity.

Recent leasing activity includes:

8 Sylvan Way – B&G Foods (31,000 sq. ft.) and Day Pitney (56,000 sq. ft.)

3 Sylvan Way – Acrisure Insurance (42,800 sq. ft.)

5 Sylvan Way – Porzio, Bromberg & Newman (39,600 sq. ft.)

4 Campus Drive – Einhorn, Barbarito, Frost & Botwinik (26,700 sq. ft.) and Summit Financial expansion (42,000 sq. ft.)

1 Sylvan Way – PBF Holding Company (69,200 sq. ft.)

9 Entin Road – Provident Bank (23,000 sq. ft.)

Additional highlights include the upcoming opening of a 67,000-square-foot Topgolf facility on Route 46, the conversion of 8 Wood Hollow Road into a 101-room boutique hotel branded as Troy Hotel by Wyndham, and the construction of a 100,000-square-foot Lifetime athletic club at 6A Sylvan Way, expected to open in 2027.

Parsippany’s strategic location—intersected by major highways including Interstate 80, Interstate 287, Route 46, Route 10, Route 202, and Route 53—continues to make it an attractive destination for businesses, contributing to ongoing commercial growth despite the evolving market.

Cassese, who has more than 47 years of experience in tax assessment and real estate appraisal, currently serves as the Tax Assessor for Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.