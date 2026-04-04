Summer EBT Program Offers $120 Per Child to Help Families This Summer

MORRIS COUNTY — The Summer EBT Program is providing important support to families across New Jersey, offering a one-time $120 per eligible child to help cover grocery costs during the summer months when school meals are not available.

Families currently participating in assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or TANF may be automatically enrolled in the Summer EBT Program and will receive benefits without needing to apply.

However, some families who may still qualify are required to complete a School Meals and Summer EBT application through their child’s school. Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their school directly to submit an application or to update their address if they have recently moved.

Officials emphasize that dual participation is not allowed. Each eligible child may receive only one Summer EBT card per year and cannot access benefits from more than one state.

The program aims to ensure children continue to have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer, helping reduce food insecurity and support healthy development.

For additional information or to learn how to apply click here.

Just like SNAP, recipients may also use their Summer EBT card to purchase eligible SNAP food items online at participating stores. For more information about ordering online and to find participating stores in your area, visit the NJ SNAP “Using Your Benefits” page.

You do not have to use all of your Summer EBT benefits at one time; however, they must be used within four months from the day the benefits were added to your Summer EBT account. Any benefits remaining on the card after 122 days will expire.