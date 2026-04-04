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Parsippany Woman’s Club Plants Pinwheel Gardens to Raise Awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills planted two pinwheel gardens to raise awareness throughout the community.

The gardens, located at Town Hall and the main branch of the Parsippany Library, feature bright blue pinwheels—national symbols representing the joy and innocence of childhood.

The initiative aims to remind residents that every child deserves a safe, happy, and healthy upbringing. The blue pinwheel serves as a powerful visual message, symbolizing the carefree and joyful childhood that all children should experience.

Through this display, the Woman’s Club hopes to encourage community awareness, compassion, and a shared commitment to preventing child abuse and supporting families in need.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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