Parsippany Woman’s Club Plants Pinwheel Gardens to Raise Awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

PARSIPPANY — In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills planted two pinwheel gardens to raise awareness throughout the community.

The gardens, located at Town Hall and the main branch of the Parsippany Library, feature bright blue pinwheels—national symbols representing the joy and innocence of childhood.

The initiative aims to remind residents that every child deserves a safe, happy, and healthy upbringing. The blue pinwheel serves as a powerful visual message, symbolizing the carefree and joyful childhood that all children should experience.

Through this display, the Woman’s Club hopes to encourage community awareness, compassion, and a shared commitment to preventing child abuse and supporting families in need.