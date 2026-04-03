Parsippany Connects Families and Employers Through MassMutual LifeBridge Program

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany is continuing to position itself as a community that supports families and forward-thinking employers by promoting access to the MassMutual LifeBridge Program.

LifeBridge provides eligible parents and guardians with free life insurance coverage—helping ensure that children have financial support for future educational needs in the event of an unexpected loss. The program offers up to $50,000 in coverage, with no cost to the employee, making it a valuable benefit for working families.

Local Financial Professionals Girish Bondre and Hemil H. Kapadia are encouraging area residents to explore this opportunity through their workplace. Anyone interested in participating is advised to speak directly with their employer to see if the LifeBridge Program is offered as part of their employee benefits package. If a company is not currently participating, employers are encouraged to learn more about how they can bring this no-cost benefit to their workforce.

For additional information, employers and employees can contact Girish Bondre, Financial Professional, at (862) 832-0130, or Hemil H. Kapadia at (201) 808-3073.

Upcoming Event for Employers

To further expand awareness, MassMutual is hosting a special LifeBridge Community Event aimed at Parsippany business owners and employers.

The program is being launched in partnership with Mayor Pulkit Desai and will provide an opportunity for local business leaders to learn how they can offer LifeBridge as a benefit to their employees.

The event details include:

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Location: VrajDham Parsippany

VrajDham Parsippany Address: 120 Littleton Road, Parsippany

The event is designed to connect business owners, provide program details, and highlight how offering LifeBridge can strengthen employee benefits while supporting the community. The theme, “Building Bridges, Strengthening Businesses,” reflects the program’s mission of creating financial security for families while helping employers enhance their value to employees.

Officials note that Parsippany continues to stand out as a town that embraces innovative programs that benefit both residents and the business community. By connecting employers with initiatives like LifeBridge, the township is helping build a stronger, more secure future—one family at a time.