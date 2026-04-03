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Parsippany Connects Families and Employers Through MassMutual LifeBridge Program

A Parsippany family represents the heart of the community, highlighting the importance of programs like the MassMutual LifeBridge initiative, which helps protect children’s futures and provide peace of mind for parents.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany is continuing to position itself as a community that supports families and forward-thinking employers by promoting access to the MassMutual LifeBridge Program.

LifeBridge provides eligible parents and guardians with free life insurance coverage—helping ensure that children have financial support for future educational needs in the event of an unexpected loss. The program offers up to $50,000 in coverage, with no cost to the employee, making it a valuable benefit for working families.

Local Financial Professionals Girish Bondre and Hemil H. Kapadia are encouraging area residents to explore this opportunity through their workplace. Anyone interested in participating is advised to speak directly with their employer to see if the LifeBridge Program is offered as part of their employee benefits package. If a company is not currently participating, employers are encouraged to learn more about how they can bring this no-cost benefit to their workforce.

For additional information, employers and employees can contact Girish Bondre, Financial Professional, at (862) 832-0130, or Hemil H. Kapadia at (201) 808-3073.

Upcoming Event for Employers

To further expand awareness, MassMutual is hosting a special LifeBridge Community Event aimed at Parsippany business owners and employers.

The program is being launched in partnership with Mayor Pulkit Desai and will provide an opportunity for local business leaders to learn how they can offer LifeBridge as a benefit to their employees.

The event details include:

  • Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: VrajDham Parsippany
  • Address: 120 Littleton Road, Parsippany

The event is designed to connect business owners, provide program details, and highlight how offering LifeBridge can strengthen employee benefits while supporting the community. The theme, “Building Bridges, Strengthening Businesses,” reflects the program’s mission of creating financial security for families while helping employers enhance their value to employees.

Officials note that Parsippany continues to stand out as a town that embraces innovative programs that benefit both residents and the business community. By connecting employers with initiatives like LifeBridge, the township is helping build a stronger, more secure future—one family at a time.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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