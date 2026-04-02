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Rafanello Among Honorees for Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award

Nick Rafanello, President and CEO of Eastern Janitorial and a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, will be honored with the Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award by Scouting America Patriots’ Path Council on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Hanover Manor. Rafanello is among six honorees recognized for outstanding leadership and a lifelong commitment to community service.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Nick Rafanello, President and CEO of Eastern Janitorial and a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, will be honored with the prestigious Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented by Scouting America Patriots’ Path Council during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Hanover Manor.

Rafanello is one of six individuals selected for this distinguished recognition, which honors those who demonstrate exceptional community service, leadership, and a lifelong commitment to improving their communities.

Also being recognized are:

  • Pat Callahan
  • Emerson Crooks
  • Rich Hoer
  • Thomas Mastrangelo
  • Pam O’Donnell

The Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who embody the principles of the Scout Oath and Law through their personal and professional lives, while earning the respect of their peers through meaningful contributions to the community.

Rafanello has led Eastern Janitorial since 2013, growing the company into a leading service provider in the region. He is also actively involved in local initiatives, including economic development and youth programs throughout Morris County.

Nick Rafanello exemplifies what it means to give back to the community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “His leadership in business, combined with his dedication to economic development and community service, makes him truly deserving of this honor. Parsippany is proud to have him as part of our team.”

Residents and business leaders interested in attending or supporting the event are encouraged to register in advance, with an RSVP deadline of May 27.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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