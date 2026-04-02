Rafanello Among Honorees for Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award

PARSIPPANY — Nick Rafanello, President and CEO of Eastern Janitorial and a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, will be honored with the prestigious Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented by Scouting America Patriots’ Path Council during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Hanover Manor.

Rafanello is one of six individuals selected for this distinguished recognition, which honors those who demonstrate exceptional community service, leadership, and a lifelong commitment to improving their communities.

Also being recognized are:

Pat Callahan

Emerson Crooks

Rich Hoer

Thomas Mastrangelo

Pam O’Donnell

The Morris County Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who embody the principles of the Scout Oath and Law through their personal and professional lives, while earning the respect of their peers through meaningful contributions to the community.

Rafanello has led Eastern Janitorial since 2013, growing the company into a leading service provider in the region. He is also actively involved in local initiatives, including economic development and youth programs throughout Morris County.

“Nick Rafanello exemplifies what it means to give back to the community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “His leadership in business, combined with his dedication to economic development and community service, makes him truly deserving of this honor. Parsippany is proud to have him as part of our team.”

Residents and business leaders interested in attending or supporting the event are encouraged to register in advance, with an RSVP deadline of May 27.