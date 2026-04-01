St. Peter the Apostle Church Announces Holy Triduum and Easter Schedule

PARSIPPANY — The Catholic Community of St. Peter the Apostle Church has announced its schedule for Holy Triduum and Easter Sunday liturgies and is inviting the community to take part in the services.

The observance will begin on Holy Thursday, April 2, with Morning Prayer at 9:00 a.m. and the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7:30 p.m. The bilingual Mass will be followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 12:00 a.m.

On Good Friday, April 3, Morning Prayer will be held at 9:00 a.m., followed by Living Stations of the Cross at 12:00 p.m. The Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m., with a second Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in Spanish at 5:00 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 4, will begin with Morning Prayer at 9:00 a.m. The Blessing of the Easter Food will take place at 10:30 a.m., and the Easter Vigil, which will be bilingual, will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 5, Masses will be celebrated at 7:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m., with the 2:00 p.m. Mass offered in Spanish.

St. Peter the Apostle Church is located at 179 Baldwin Road, at the intersection with Route 46 West, in Parsippany.

For more information, visit saintpetertheapostle.org.