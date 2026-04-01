Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Continues Support of JBWS Through Ongoing Donations

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills continues to make a meaningful impact in the community through its ongoing support of JBWS, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals and families affectedl by domestic violence.

One of the many ways the club supports JBWS is by collecting food items during its monthly meetings. These donations are then delivered to JBWS by a club member. While each individual contribution may seem small, the collective effort of members working together results in a significant supply of much-needed items.

Donations of snacks and beverages collected by the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills are prepared for delivery to JBWS, ensuring children and families have essential supplies during spring break.

The club has noted that snacks and beverages are especially valuable at this time of year, as many children will be home during spring break. These donations help ensure that families receiving support from JBWS have access to basic necessities during this period.

In addition to in-person collections, some members also contribute by purchasing items through the JBWS Amazon Wish List, allowing supplies to be shipped directly to the organization.

Through these combined efforts, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to supporting vulnerable members of the community and making a positive local impact.

For more information about JBWS and how to support their mission click here.