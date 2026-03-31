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Parsippany PAL Hawks to Host Bingo Night Fundraiser

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL Hawks Competition Cheer Program will host a Bingo Night Fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Parsippany PAL Center, located at 33 Baldwin Road. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., inviting the community to enjoy an evening of fun while supporting a great cause.

The event will feature bingo games, cash prizes, tricky tray baskets, and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $30.00 per person, with proceeds benefiting the PAL Hawks Competition Cheer Program. For tickets or additional information click here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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