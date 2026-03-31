Parsippany PAL Hawks to Host Bingo Night Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL Hawks Competition Cheer Program will host a Bingo Night Fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Parsippany PAL Center, located at 33 Baldwin Road. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., inviting the community to enjoy an evening of fun while supporting a great cause.

The event will feature bingo games, cash prizes, tricky tray baskets, and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $30.00 per person, with proceeds benefiting the PAL Hawks Competition Cheer Program. For tickets or additional information click here.