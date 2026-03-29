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Residents Encouraged to Speak at Water Infrastructure Hearing

Water infrastructure matters—have your voice heard April 7
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. The hearing will cover the Township’s plan to enter a public‑private partnership with Utility Service Group Water Solutions for a full‑service water storage tank rehabilitation, management, and maintenance program.

Residents can attend the hearing to share comments or review contract details in advance at the Purchasing Department, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, during regular business hours.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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