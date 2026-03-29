Residents Encouraged to Speak at Water Infrastructure Hearing

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. The hearing will cover the Township’s plan to enter a public‑private partnership with Utility Service Group Water Solutions for a full‑service water storage tank rehabilitation, management, and maintenance program.

Residents can attend the hearing to share comments or review contract details in advance at the Purchasing Department, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, during regular business hours.