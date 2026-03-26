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Parsippany Celebrates Lottie Krolik’s 101st Birthday with Official Proclamation

Lottie Krolik, a resident of CareOne at Morris Assisted Living on Mazdabrook Road, was honored with a proclamation from Mayor Pulkit Desai declaring March 25, 2026, as her 101st Birthday Celebration Day.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills marked a truly remarkable milestone as Lottie Krolik celebrated her 101st birthday on March 25, 2026, honored with an official proclamation from Mayor Pulkit Desai recognizing her life of family, dedication, and community.

Born on March 25, 1925, in Jersey City, Lottie Wronski—later Krolik—grew up as the youngest of five children. At the age of 20, she married Ted Krolik, and together they built a loving family, raising two children, Michael and Linda.

Throughout her life, Lottie worked as a receptionist at a law firm in Jersey City and remained deeply rooted in family values and community connection. Today, she is a proud grandmother of four grandchildren and continues to enjoy life’s simple pleasures—spending time with loved ones, enjoying the sunshine, and staying active in her daily routines.

Lottie is currently a resident of CareOne at Morris Assisted Living, located at 200 Mazdabrook Road in Parsippany, where she continues to be surrounded by care, comfort, and community as she celebrates this extraordinary milestone.

In recognition of her 101st birthday, Mayor Desai officially proclaimed March 25, 2026, as “Lottie Krolik 101st Birthday Celebration Day” in Parsippany-Troy Hills, encouraging residents to join in celebrating her inspiring life.

“This proclamation is a testament to a life filled with love, strength, and cherished memories,” the document states, highlighting the impact Lottie has had on her family and community over more than a century.

As Parsippany continues to celebrate its residents and their stories, Lottie Krolik’s 101 years stand as a powerful reminder of resilience, family, and the enduring spirit of the community.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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