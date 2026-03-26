Morris County Celebrates Women’s History Month During America’s 250th Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners declared March 2026 Women’s History Month during its public meeting in Morristown this evening, presenting an official proclamation and recognizing the contributions women have made to the nation over 250 years, as part of the county’s celebrates of America’s 250th anniversary.

The meeting also included the presentation of the Morris County “2026 Seeds of Change Award” by the Morris County Human Services Advisory Council’s (HSAC) Subcommittee on Women.

“As we celebrate Women’s History Month during the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we are reminded that women have always been central to America’s story — from supporting the cause for independence here in Morris County to shaping the communities we know today,” said Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw. “Their leadership, resilience and commitment to service continue to strengthen our county and our nation.”

Pam Bennett-Santoro, vice chair of the Morris County HSAC Subcommittee on Women; (Far

right) Morris County’s 2026 Seeds of Change honoree Theresa Markila, co-founder of Mutual Morris.

Director Shaw presented a framed proclamation on behalf of the board to the HSAC Subcommittee on Women, formally observing March 2026 as Women’s History Month and honoring the enduring contributions of women to Morris County, New Jersey and the United States. The board adopted the resolution at its March 11, 2026 public meeting.

View the March 2026 Women’s History Month Proclamation

The proclamation highlights the critical role women have played throughout American history — from before the American Revolution through generations of advocacy for education, opportunity and equality — while acknowledging many contributions have gone unrecognized.

That legacy is reflected in the region’s Revolutionary War history, which Morris County is commemorating during America’s 250th anniversary this year. While men served in the Continental Army, women maintained homes, farms and businesses. Morristown, which functioned as a supply depot, encampment, hospital and jail during the war, relied on both prominent figures such as Martha Washington and Eliza Schuyler as well as the largely unrecorded efforts of women known as “camp followers.” These women carried out essential daily tasks for troops such as cooking, cleaning, laundering clothing and caring for sick soldiers, tasks now encoded as official military specialties.

Though rarely named, their labor was vital to sustaining the Continental Army through four harsh winter encampments.

During the winter of 1779-1780, when supply lines were cut off by deep snow, residents from Mendham, Chatham and Hanover mobilized to support troops. Rhonda Farrand helped lead an effort to knit 133 pairs of stockings in just days, aiding soldiers through one of the war’s most difficult periods.

These contributions extended beyond the battlefield, as women continued caring for wounded soldiers and supported their families long after American independence was won.

Following Director Shaw’s presentation of the proclamation, Pam Bennett-Santoro, vice chair of the HSAC Subcommittee on Women, presented the 2026 “Seeds of Change Award” to Theresa Markila of Jefferson Township. The annual award honors Morris County women whose work on the grassroots level has motivated other women to become active in their communities.

Markila, co-founder of Mutual Morris, was honored for building a countywide mutual aid network that has assisted more than 3,000 families since February 2020. Under her leadership, the organization has mobilized up to 100 volunteers at a time to provide groceries, clothing, toiletries, housing-related assistance and other essential support to residents facing hardship.

“The ‘Seeds of Change Award’ is especially fitting because Theresa has planted something that is lasting,” said Bennett-Santoro. “She has helped create a culture of mutual aid, compassion and local responsibility that continues to support vulnerable residents across Morris County.”

Markila’s efforts have been especially impactful for residents facing poverty or the threat of becoming homeless. Through outreach and public fundraising, Mutual Morris has helped stabilize households before crises escalate.

The “Seeds of Change Award,” inspired by the legacy of the late state Sen. Leanna Brown, recognizes women who empower others through leadership and volunteerism. In 1972, Brown became the first woman elected to the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders and later the first Republican woman elected to the New Jersey State Senate. She was a driving force behind the creation of the Morris County HSAC Subcommittee on Women.