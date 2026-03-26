Friday, March 27, 2026
HomeLocal NewsRainbow Lakes Announces Settlement in Multi-Year Lawsuit
Local News

Rainbow Lakes Announces Settlement in Multi-Year Lawsuit

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1692

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Community Club has announced the successful resolution of a multi-year lawsuit, marking what officials describe as a significant victory for the Club and its membership.

According to the Board of Trustees, the settlement brings closure to a long-standing legal dispute involving 19 named plaintiff properties.

Key Settlement Terms

As part of the agreement:
    •    The 19 plaintiff property owners have withdrawn from the Club.
    •    As non-members, they will not be permitted to use community amenities, including the lakes, beaches, clubhouse, volleyball court, tennis court, horseshoe areas, and Bow Bar.
    •    These property owners will no longer be required to pay annual dues.
    •    The settlement applies only to the 19 named plaintiffs. All other Rainbow Lakes property owners must continue to pay dues under the existing Fair Share Plan (2016).
    •    The restrictions will also apply to any future purchasers of those properties.

The agreement will be finalized following the release of nonpayment liens, the filing of a stipulation of dismissal, and court approval.

Financial Considerations

As part of the resolution:
    •    The Club’s insurance carrier will provide a payment to partially compensate the plaintiffs for alleged damages.
    •    A portion of the payment will also help offset lost dues incurred by the Club.

Avoiding Trial

Club leadership stated that, after extensive review by the litigation committee, Board of Trustees, and legal counsel, the settlement was determined to be the most prudent course of action—avoiding the cost, time, and uncertainty of a trial.

Looking Ahead

With the legal matter resolved, the Board expressed optimism about the future, stating the community can now move forward with renewed focus and unity.

“With this matter behind us, we look forward to a bright future for the Rainbow Lakes community,” the notice concluded.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
test
Next article
Table of Hope Temporarily Suspends Services Amid Financial Challenges
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »