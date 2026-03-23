Tattoo Businesses Could Soon Be Regulated Under New Ordinance

PARSIPPANY — At The Township Council meeting on March 17, Ordinance 2026:17, was introduced to amendment Chapter 211 of the Township Code, aimed at expanding the definition of personal services to include tattoo establishments.

The ordinance was introduced and passed on first reading during the Council meeting held in March. If adopted, the amendment will formally recognize tattoo businesses under the Township’s licensing framework, ensuring they are properly regulated alongside other personal service providers.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance is scheduled to take place at an upcoming Council meeting in April 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Municipal Building. Residents and stakeholders will have the opportunity to voice their opinions before the governing body considers final adoption.

Township officials noted that the update reflects evolving business trends and aims to provide clearer guidelines and oversight for establishments offering tattoo services within Parsippany.

If approved on second reading, Ordinance 2026:17 will become part of the Township’s municipal code, aligning local regulations with the growing presence of tattoo-related businesses.