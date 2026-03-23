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Tattoo Businesses Could Soon Be Regulated Under New Ordinance

Parsippany Township Council members introduce Ordinance 2026:17 during the March 17 meeting, proposing updates to local regulations to include tattoo establishments under the Township’s licensing framework.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — At The Township Council meeting on March 17, Ordinance 2026:17, was introduced to amendment Chapter 211 of the Township Code, aimed at expanding the definition of personal services to include tattoo establishments.

The ordinance was introduced and passed on first reading during the Council meeting held in March. If adopted, the amendment will formally recognize tattoo businesses under the Township’s licensing framework, ensuring they are properly regulated alongside other personal service providers.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance is scheduled to take place at an upcoming Council meeting in April 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Municipal Building. Residents and stakeholders will have the opportunity to voice their opinions before the governing body considers final adoption.

Township officials noted that the update reflects evolving business trends and aims to provide clearer guidelines and oversight for establishments offering tattoo services within Parsippany.

If approved on second reading, Ordinance 2026:17 will become part of the Township’s municipal code, aligning local regulations with the growing presence of tattoo-related businesses.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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