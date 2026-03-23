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American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 To Distribute Poppies

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — During May, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 will distribute the memorial poppy, a tradition that dates back nearly 100 years to the return of soldiers from World War I. Those soldiers came home with memories of devastated landscapes, brightened only by the wild red poppies that bloomed each spring.

Today, the poppy endures as a powerful symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. It represents the lives lost in service to our country and stands as a promise that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Each poppy is handmade by disabled veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation. While the poppies are not sold, donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions support programs for hospitalized veterans at the Lyons VA Medical Center, as well as assistance for local veterans and their families, including child welfare initiatives within our community.

We encourage you to accept a poppy with gratitude. Wearing it is a meaningful way to honor our veterans, show that their sacrifices are remembered, and let them know that someone cares.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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