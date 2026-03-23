American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 To Distribute Poppies

PARSIPPANY — During May, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 249 will distribute the memorial poppy, a tradition that dates back nearly 100 years to the return of soldiers from World War I. Those soldiers came home with memories of devastated landscapes, brightened only by the wild red poppies that bloomed each spring.

Today, the poppy endures as a powerful symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. It represents the lives lost in service to our country and stands as a promise that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Each poppy is handmade by disabled veterans as part of their therapeutic rehabilitation. While the poppies are not sold, donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions support programs for hospitalized veterans at the Lyons VA Medical Center, as well as assistance for local veterans and their families, including child welfare initiatives within our community.

We encourage you to accept a poppy with gratitude. Wearing it is a meaningful way to honor our veterans, show that their sacrifices are remembered, and let them know that someone cares.