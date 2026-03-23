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Porzio Bromberg Adds Ex-Homeland Security Counsel d’Agincourt to Employment, Education Team

Gregory V. d’Agincourt, newly appointed attorney with Porzio, Bromberg & Newman’s employment and education team, brings extensive experience in immigration, labor, and regulatory law.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C., a multidisciplinary law firm with a strong presence in Parsippany, has announced the addition of Gregory V. d’Agincourt as an attorney on the firm’s employment and education team.

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman’s Parsippany office is located at 5 Sylvan Way, which serves as the firm’s headquarters and a central hub for its regional operations.

This move further bolsters Porzio’s more than 50 years of experience counseling and representing management on employment and labor matters. In addition to employment-based immigration matters, d’Agincourt advises clients on issues that intersect with workforce mobility, compliance, and regulatory oversight.

“The addition of Gregory to our employment team further expands our offerings, bringing in an additional experienced, resource-oriented leader who counsels our clients swiftly and expertly,” said Vito A. Gagliardi Jr., managing principal of Porzio.

“We are continuing to see growing needs across all sectors of our employment practice, especially in the immigration area. We will continue to expand our leadership across the board to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Kerri A. Wright, principal and co-chair of Porzio’s employment and education team, added, “Gregory brings robust industry knowledge to our practice, having served in government roles across multiple administrations. His expertise will be extremely valuable to our clients, helping them navigate complex challenges in immigration, employment, labor, and education.”

Prior to joining Porzio, d’Agincourt served as assistant chief counsel and associate litigation counsel at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Principal Legal Advisor. In that role, he gained firsthand experience in how immigration laws are applied, enforced, and adjudicated at the federal level, offering insight into agency decision-making, enforcement priorities, and procedural expectations.

Porzio’s integrated employment practice has expanded significantly in recent years, serving clients ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to public sector entities and Fortune 500 companies. The firm’s immigration attorneys assist employers with visa matters, application processing and renewals, and support for employees awaiting asylum determinations.

“As I embark on the next chapter of my career, I am thrilled to be joining the employment team at Porzio, working to make a real difference with a diverse array of leaders,” said d’Agincourt. “I look forward to applying my experience in the industry to support our clients, lending strategic guidance, empathy, and thoughtful legal solutions.”

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman has more than 100 attorneys across 10 locations in Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico, including its Parsippany office, which continues to play a key role in serving clients throughout the region.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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