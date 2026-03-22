Township Honors Vicki Rice for Decades of Community Leadership

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has honored longtime resident Vicki E. Rice as a recipient of the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, recognizing more than 55 years of volunteer service and community leadership.

Rice has dedicated decades to volunteering with organizations that enrich the lives of Parsippany residents, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to civic engagement and service.

A key figure in the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club, Rice has been a member for 11 years and has served as President since 2020. She played a critical role in revitalizing the organization after COVID-19, reconnecting members and expanding programming to keep seniors active and engaged.

Her impact extends throughout the community. By organizing trips, luncheons, speakers, entertainment, and fundraising events, Rice has worked tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for local seniors while keeping programs accessible and affordable.

Rice is also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 249 and the Parsippany Elks, where she has supported initiatives benefiting veterans, local families, and scholarships. Her efforts include assisting homeless veterans and helping provide seeing eye dogs to those in need.

In addition, Rice has served for more than 28 years with the Blue Eagles Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps, where she is President of the Board of Directors. Her leadership has helped preserve community traditions through parades, civic events, and veterans’ ceremonies, including Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances.

“Her leadership, generosity of spirit, and passion for service exemplify the very best of Parsippany’s community values,” the proclamation states.

Mayor Pulkit Desai, on behalf of the Township Council and residents, formally recognized and congratulated Rice for her extraordinary dedication, leadership, and lasting impact on the community.

The Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award honors individuals whose volunteerism strengthens the community and inspires others. For Vicki Rice, that legacy is defined by decades of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Parsippany also recognized Evelyn DeCastro, Judi Chase, and June Golden, recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany.