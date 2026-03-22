Judi Chase Honored for Lifetime of Service as Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Nominee

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is proudly recognizing longtime resident and dedicated volunteer Judi Chase as a nominee for the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, honoring a lifetime of service that has made a lasting impact on the community.

According to an official township proclamation issued by Mayor Pulkit Desai, Chase has devoted more than 50 years to the Parsippany Child Day Care Center, where she began as an employee and continues to serve as a committed board member. Her efforts have helped ensure that generations of children are provided with a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment in which to learn and grow.

Her leadership and dedication have also played a key role in maintaining high standards of care and stability for local families, addressing the ongoing need for accessible and dependable early childhood education programs throughout Parsippany.

In addition to her work in early childhood education, Chase has been an active member of Kiwanis for more than 31 years, generously contributing her time and talents to initiatives that benefit children and families both locally and beyond. Her commitment to service extends further through her involvement with the New York Blood Center, where she has supported critical healthcare efforts and helped save lives across the region.

“Her decades of dedication reflect a deep commitment to community service, compassion for others, and a lasting impact on countless families and residents,” the proclamation states.

Mayor Desai, on behalf of the Township Council and residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills, formally recognized and congratulated Chase for her extraordinary contributions, noting that her service embodies the very spirit of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award.

The proclamation was dated March 3, 2026, and serves as a testament to Chase’s enduring legacy of volunteerism, leadership, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others throughout the community.

Evelyn DeCastro, Vicki Rice, and June Golden, were also recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany. See related stories.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, April 2026. Click here to read the magazine.