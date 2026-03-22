Sunday, March 22, 2026
HomeLocal NewsJudi Chase Honored for Lifetime of Service as Socolowski Senior Citizen of...
Local News

Judi Chase Honored for Lifetime of Service as Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Nominee

Judi Chase is recognized by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills as a nominee for the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, honoring more than 50 years of dedicated service to the community.

Parsippany proudly recognizes Evelyn DeCastro, Judi Chase, Vicki Rice, and June Golden, recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
440

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is proudly recognizing longtime resident and dedicated volunteer Judi Chase as a nominee for the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, honoring a lifetime of service that has made a lasting impact on the community.

According to an official township proclamation issued by Mayor Pulkit Desai, Chase has devoted more than 50 years to the Parsippany Child Day Care Center, where she began as an employee and continues to serve as a committed board member. Her efforts have helped ensure that generations of children are provided with a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment in which to learn and grow.

Her leadership and dedication have also played a key role in maintaining high standards of care and stability for local families, addressing the ongoing need for accessible and dependable early childhood education programs throughout Parsippany.

In addition to her work in early childhood education, Chase has been an active member of Kiwanis for more than 31 years, generously contributing her time and talents to initiatives that benefit children and families both locally and beyond. Her commitment to service extends further through her involvement with the New York Blood Center, where she has supported critical healthcare efforts and helped save lives across the region.

“Her decades of dedication reflect a deep commitment to community service, compassion for others, and a lasting impact on countless families and residents,” the proclamation states.

Mayor Desai, on behalf of the Township Council and residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills, formally recognized and congratulated Chase for her extraordinary contributions, noting that her service embodies the very spirit of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award.

The proclamation was dated March 3, 2026, and serves as a testament to Chase’s enduring legacy of volunteerism, leadership, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others throughout the community.

Evelyn DeCastro, Vicki Rice, and June Golden, were also recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany. See related stories.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, April 2026. Click here to read the magazine.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
AARP Smart Driver Program Offers Safety Tips and Insurance Savings
Next article
Township Honors Vicki Rice for Decades of Community Leadership
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »