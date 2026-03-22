Parsippany Recognizes Evelyn DeCastro’s Decades of Volunteerism

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has recognized longtime resident Evelyn DeCastro as a nominee for the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, honoring a lifetime of service, compassion, and volunteerism.

DeCastro has demonstrated decades of dedication to the Parsippany community, most notably through her involvement with the Parsippany Women’s Club and numerous charitable initiatives that benefit local residents.

Her commitment to helping others extends across a wide range of causes. For many years, she has supported JBWS (Jersey Battered Women’s Service), assisting victims of domestic violence, while also contributing to environmental initiatives such as recycling and tree planting efforts.

Even at nearly 100 years old, DeCastro continues to give back. She recently participated in the Women’s Club annual Cookie and Candy Project, which benefits residents of local nursing homes and the Firemen’s Home—demonstrating her unwavering dedication despite limited mobility.

Known for her quiet leadership and generosity, DeCastro has inspired others through her example, showing the importance of kindness, service, and making every individual feel valued and appreciated.

“Her many years of volunteerism reflect the true spirit of community engagement and leave a meaningful and lasting impact on Parsippany-Troy Hills,” the proclamation states.

Mayor Pulkit Desai, on behalf of the Township Council and residents, formally recognized and congratulated DeCastro for her extraordinary dedication and lifetime of service.

The Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award celebrates individuals whose volunteer efforts strengthen the community and inspire others. For Evelyn DeCastro, that legacy is defined by a lifetime of giving, compassion, and an enduring commitment to helping others.

Parsippany also recognized Judi Chase, Vicki Price and June Golden, recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany.