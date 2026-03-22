Therapy Dog Founder June Golden Receives Senior Citizen Award

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has honored longtime resident June Golden as one of the recipient of the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, recognizing her decades of compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to serving others.

Golden, the founder of The Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dogs, Inc., has dedicated more than 37 years to bringing comfort, companionship, and hope to individuals throughout Parsippany and beyond. Through her efforts, therapy dog teams have touched countless lives in hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, and psychiatric facilities, while also supporting literacy programs and building confidence among students in local schools and libraries.

According to the official proclamation issued by Mayor Pulkit Desai, Golden’s work has had a profound and lasting impact on the community. Her leadership has helped expand the reach of therapy dog programs, uplifting patients, supporting vulnerable populations, and fostering meaningful connections between volunteers and those in need.

The proclamation, dated March 3, 2026, highlights Golden’s “unwavering compassion and commitment,” noting that her service exemplifies the very spirit of volunteerism and community involvement.

Mayor Desai, on behalf of the Township Council and residents, formally recognized and congratulated Golden for her extraordinary contributions, expressing deep appreciation for her dedication and the positive difference she has made in countless lives.

The Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award celebrates individuals whose service strengthens the community and inspires others. For June Golden, that legacy is evident in every life touched by her work—one visit, one smile, and one act of kindness at a time.

Parsippany also recognized Evelyn DeCastro, Judi Chase, and Vicki Rice, recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany.