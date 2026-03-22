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Therapy Dog Founder June Golden Receives Senior Citizen Award

June Golden is honored by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills as the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year, recognized for decades of compassion and her work bringing comfort through therapy dogs.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has honored longtime resident June Golden as one of the recipient of the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award, recognizing her decades of compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to serving others.

Golden, the founder of The Bright & Beautiful Therapy Dogs, Inc., has dedicated more than 37 years to bringing comfort, companionship, and hope to individuals throughout Parsippany and beyond. Through her efforts, therapy dog teams have touched countless lives in hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, and psychiatric facilities, while also supporting literacy programs and building confidence among students in local schools and libraries.

According to the official proclamation issued by Mayor Pulkit Desai, Golden’s work has had a profound and lasting impact on the community. Her leadership has helped expand the reach of therapy dog programs, uplifting patients, supporting vulnerable populations, and fostering meaningful connections between volunteers and those in need.

The proclamation, dated March 3, 2026, highlights Golden’s “unwavering compassion and commitment,” noting that her service exemplifies the very spirit of volunteerism and community involvement.

Mayor Desai, on behalf of the Township Council and residents, formally recognized and congratulated Golden for her extraordinary contributions, expressing deep appreciation for her dedication and the positive difference she has made in countless lives.

The Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award celebrates individuals whose service strengthens the community and inspires others. For June Golden, that legacy is evident in every life touched by her work—one visit, one smile, and one act of kindness at a time.

Parsippany also recognized Evelyn DeCastro, Judi Chase, and Vicki Rice, recipients of the Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award. These outstanding residents exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism and community service, making a lasting and meaningful impact throughout Parsippany.

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Parsippany Recognizes Evelyn DeCastro’s Decades of Volunteerism
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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