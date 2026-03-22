Sunday, March 22, 2026
HomeLocal NewsFamilies Enjoy Easter Bunny Visit at Town Hall
Local News

Families Enjoy Easter Bunny Visit at Town Hall

Connor, 5, and Danielle Martin, 2, hold hands as they excitedly make their way to visit the Easter Bunny, their faces filled with anticipation and joy during the festive celebration at Parsippany Town Hall.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1958

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Smiling children and excited families filled Parsippany Town Hall on Saturday, March 21, as the Township hosted its annual Easter Bunny Visit, creating a festive and memorable morning for the community.

Three-year-old Ava Tice shares a heartwarming hug with the Easter Bunny, her face beaming with joy as she enjoys a special moment during the festive celebration at Parsippany Town Hall.

Young residents lined up eagerly, their faces lighting up with anticipation as they waited their turn to meet the Easter Bunny. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, springtime cheer, and the joy that comes with a cherished community tradition.

Five-year-old Ayansh Mansuria, wearing sunglasses and bunny ears, adds a playful touch to the festivities.

Families had the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny, capturing special moments that many will treasure for years to come. Each child also received a treat, adding to the excitement and making the experience even more meaningful.

Parents and caregivers watched as their children interacted with the Easter Bunny, many sharing smiles and laughter as the line moved steadily throughout the morning. The event once again proved to be a popular gathering, bringing neighbors together in a welcoming and family-friendly setting.

A smiling volunteer helps bring joy and energy to the event, welcoming families and making the day memorable for everyone involved.

The Township’s Easter Bunny Visit continues to highlight Parsippany’s commitment to community engagement, offering events that create lasting memories and strengthen local connections.

For many families, the highlight of the day was simple—seeing the joy on children’s faces as they met the Easter Bunny, a reminder of the importance of community traditions that bring people together.

Faces that made the event successful: dedicated members of the Parsippany Recreation Department, along with volunteers, staff, and community partners who helped bring the celebration to life.
A family gathers together, smiling as they share a heartwarming moment with the Easter Bunny during the festive celebration at Parsippany Town Hall.
Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development Frank Cahill; Council Vice President Diya Patel; Mayor Pulkit Desai; the Easter Bunny; Ildiko Peluso; Robert Peluso; and President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Robert Peluso.
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
1515 Route 10 PILOT: Developer Pays Nearly Half of Traditional Taxes
Next article
AARP Smart Driver Program Offers Safety Tips and Insurance Savings
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »