Families Enjoy Easter Bunny Visit at Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Smiling children and excited families filled Parsippany Town Hall on Saturday, March 21, as the Township hosted its annual Easter Bunny Visit, creating a festive and memorable morning for the community.

Three-year-old Ava Tice shares a heartwarming hug with the Easter Bunny, her face beaming with joy as she enjoys a special moment during the festive celebration at Parsippany Town Hall.





Young residents lined up eagerly, their faces lighting up with anticipation as they waited their turn to meet the Easter Bunny. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, springtime cheer, and the joy that comes with a cherished community tradition.

Five-year-old Ayansh Mansuria, wearing sunglasses and bunny ears, adds a playful touch to the festivities.

Families had the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny, capturing special moments that many will treasure for years to come. Each child also received a treat, adding to the excitement and making the experience even more meaningful.

Parents and caregivers watched as their children interacted with the Easter Bunny, many sharing smiles and laughter as the line moved steadily throughout the morning. The event once again proved to be a popular gathering, bringing neighbors together in a welcoming and family-friendly setting.

A smiling volunteer helps bring joy and energy to the event, welcoming families and making the day memorable for everyone involved.

The Township’s Easter Bunny Visit continues to highlight Parsippany’s commitment to community engagement, offering events that create lasting memories and strengthen local connections.

For many families, the highlight of the day was simple—seeing the joy on children’s faces as they met the Easter Bunny, a reminder of the importance of community traditions that bring people together.

Faces that made the event successful: dedicated members of the Parsippany Recreation Department, along with volunteers, staff, and community partners who helped bring the celebration to life.



A family gathers together, smiling as they share a heartwarming moment with the Easter Bunny during the festive celebration at Parsippany Town Hall.