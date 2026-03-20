1515 Route 10 PILOT: Developer Pays Nearly Half of Traditional Taxes

PARSIPPANY — New financial data from 2025 highlights the significant difference between what the 1515 Route 10 redevelopment project would pay under traditional property taxes versus what it pays under its existing Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement.

According to township records, the assessed value of the property in 2025 is $16,410,400.00. If taxed under the standard property tax rate, the development would have generated approximately $582,240.99 in property taxes.

However, the amount under the terms of the PILOT agreement is $306,554.17.

A Significant Gap

The difference between the two amounts represents a reduction of $275,686.82, meaning the developer would have paid approximately 47% less than they would have under traditional taxation.

Over time, those annual reductions could add up to millions of dollars in savings for the developer across the life of the agreement.

Long-Term Agreement

The PILOT agreement for 1515 Route 10 was approved on December 30, 2020, and is scheduled to remain in effect through December 31, 2054.

While the Township retains the majority of PILOT revenue—typically about 95%—the structure differs significantly from traditional property taxes, which are shared with the county and school district.

Impact on Schools and Taxpayers

One of the key concerns surrounding PILOT agreements is that no portion of the PILOT payment goes directly to the school district, even though residential developments can increase student enrollment.

Under a conventional tax structure, a large share of the $582,240.99 would have gone toward funding local schools. Instead, that funding gap must be addressed through other revenue sources, often placing additional pressure on existing taxpayers.

Ongoing Debate

Supporters of PILOT agreements argue they are essential tools to redevelop underutilized properties and generate guaranteed revenue for municipalities. Critics, however, point to examples like 1515 Route 10 as evidence that such agreements can shift financial burdens away from developers and onto residents.

As Parsippany continues to evaluate redevelopment opportunities, the 1515 project serves as a clear example of the broader policy question: Do PILOT agreements benefit the community as a whole, or do they come at a long-term cost to taxpayers and schools?