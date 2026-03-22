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AARP Smart Driver Program Offers Safety Tips and Insurance Savings

Participants engage in the AARP Smart Driver Course at the Parsippany Community Center, learning updated traffic laws and safe driving strategies to stay confident on the road.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Local drivers looking to refresh their skills and potentially save money on auto insurance will have the opportunity to do both at an upcoming AARP Smart Driver Course.

The program, designed especially for older drivers but open to all, focuses on improving driving techniques, reviewing the latest traffic laws, and introducing research-based safety strategies to help participants stay confident and safe behind the wheel.

The course will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Community Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Participants will gain valuable insights into defensive driving, hazard awareness, and age-related changes that can affect driving ability. The updated curriculum also includes new content aimed at helping drivers better navigate today’s increasingly complex roadways.

The cost to attend is $20.00 for AARP members and $25.00 for non-members. Upon completion of the course, attendees may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance, depending on their provider.

To register, call (973) 263-7352 or (973) 263-7351. For additional course offerings, click here or call 1-888-773-7160.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this informative program to enhance their driving skills, improve safety, and potentially reduce insurance costs.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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