AARP Smart Driver Program Offers Safety Tips and Insurance Savings

PARSIPPANY — Local drivers looking to refresh their skills and potentially save money on auto insurance will have the opportunity to do both at an upcoming AARP Smart Driver Course.

The program, designed especially for older drivers but open to all, focuses on improving driving techniques, reviewing the latest traffic laws, and introducing research-based safety strategies to help participants stay confident and safe behind the wheel.

The course will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Community Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Participants will gain valuable insights into defensive driving, hazard awareness, and age-related changes that can affect driving ability. The updated curriculum also includes new content aimed at helping drivers better navigate today’s increasingly complex roadways.

The cost to attend is $20.00 for AARP members and $25.00 for non-members. Upon completion of the course, attendees may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance, depending on their provider.

To register, call (973) 263-7352 or (973) 263-7351. For additional course offerings, click here or call 1-888-773-7160.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this informative program to enhance their driving skills, improve safety, and potentially reduce insurance costs.