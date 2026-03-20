Friday, March 20, 2026
HomeLocal NewsZoning Board to Hear Proposal for Apartment Development at ICCC on April...
Local News

Zoning Board to Hear Proposal for Apartment Development at ICCC on April 15

Residents packed the Parsippany High School auditorium for a zoning board meeting to hear testimony on the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s proposed senior housing project.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2181

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The proposed construction of dozens of apartments as an addition to the Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC), located at 879 Beverwyck Road, will be reviewed by the Parsippany Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road, to accommodate anticipated public interest and attendance.

According to meeting details, the application involves plans to expand the ICCC property with a residential component, which has generated discussion among residents regarding zoning, traffic, density, and overall community impact.

Residents are encouraged to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to allow time for parking, entry, and seating before the meeting begins, as late arrivals may disrupt the proceedings.

During the hearing, the applicant’s professionals and experts will present testimony related to the project, including site plans, engineering, and other technical aspects. Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions of those experts. Public statements and comments will be heard later in the meeting as part of the formal process.

If the application is not completed during the April 15 session, a second hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., also at Parsippany High School.

Zoning Board hearings are a critical part of the land use approval process, allowing both the applicant and the public to present information, raise concerns, and ensure that all aspects of a proposed development are thoroughly reviewed before any decisions are made.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Brookdale Community College Welcomes Prospective Students to Spring Open House
Next article
County College of Morris Opens Doors to Future Students and Families
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »