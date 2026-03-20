Zoning Board to Hear Proposal for Apartment Development at ICCC on April 15

PARSIPPANY — The proposed construction of dozens of apartments as an addition to the Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC), located at 879 Beverwyck Road, will be reviewed by the Parsippany Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road, to accommodate anticipated public interest and attendance.

According to meeting details, the application involves plans to expand the ICCC property with a residential component, which has generated discussion among residents regarding zoning, traffic, density, and overall community impact.

Residents are encouraged to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to allow time for parking, entry, and seating before the meeting begins, as late arrivals may disrupt the proceedings.

During the hearing, the applicant’s professionals and experts will present testimony related to the project, including site plans, engineering, and other technical aspects. Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions of those experts. Public statements and comments will be heard later in the meeting as part of the formal process.

If the application is not completed during the April 15 session, a second hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., also at Parsippany High School.

Zoning Board hearings are a critical part of the land use approval process, allowing both the applicant and the public to present information, raise concerns, and ensure that all aspects of a proposed development are thoroughly reviewed before any decisions are made.