Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Client Manager

PARSIPPANY – Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is pleased to welcome Chris Coppola to its Commercial Real Estate team as Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Client Manager. Coppola is responsible for driving the growth of the bank’s commercial lending portfolio. The expansion of the team will help meet continued client growing demand for commercial lending that combines exceptional banking products with personalized, superior client service.

Spencer Savings Bank in Parsippany is located at 1699 Littleton Road.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to our Commercial Real Estate team,” stated Michael Claisse, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “His strong expertise and knowledge in commercial real estate, including construction lending, will be a great asset to the bank as we continue to meet growing demand and build our commercial lending portfolio.”

Coppola is a seasoned banking professional with 20 years of industry experience growing and managing commercial real estate loan relationships in the tri-state area. Prior to joining Spencer, he held leadership positions at several regional and national banks, including his recent role as Vice President and Senior Client Associate. He is highly skilled in business development, portfolio management and community engagement.

Coppola is a graduate of Fordham University where he earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance. He resides in Passaic County, New Jersey and enjoys spending free time with his family and golfing.

About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 130 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.