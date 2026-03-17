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Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Client Manager

Chris Coppola
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY – Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is pleased to welcome Chris Coppola to its Commercial Real Estate team as Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Client Manager. Coppola is responsible for driving the growth of the bank’s commercial lending portfolio. The expansion of the team will help meet continued client growing demand for commercial lending that combines exceptional banking products with personalized, superior client service.

Spencer Savings Bank in Parsippany is located at 1699 Littleton Road.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to our Commercial Real Estate team,” stated Michael Claisse, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “His strong expertise and knowledge in commercial real estate, including construction lending, will be a great asset to the bank as we continue to meet growing demand and build our commercial lending portfolio.”

Coppola is a seasoned banking professional with 20 years of industry experience growing and managing commercial real estate loan relationships in the tri-state area. Prior to joining Spencer, he held leadership positions at several regional and national banks, including his recent role as Vice President and Senior Client Associate. He is highly skilled in business development, portfolio management and community engagement.

Coppola is a graduate of Fordham University where he earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance. He resides in Passaic County, New Jersey and enjoys spending free time with his family and golfing.

About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 130 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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