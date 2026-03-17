Barberio’s Final Days Raise New Questions as Second Watnong Gardens Lease Surfaces

PARSIPPANY — Two controversial lease agreements executed in the final days of former Mayor James Barberio’s administration for Township-owned property at Watnong Gardens have now been rescinded by the Township Attorney, following growing scrutiny and public discussion.

Parsippany Focus previously reported on a lease dated December 30, 2025, granted to Nicolas Neglia, the son of former Council Vice President Frank Neglia, as well as a second lease issued the same day to Ernest Ingino. Both agreements covered properties at the historic Watnong Gardens site and ran from January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2026.

Under the terms of the leases, tenants were required to complete 832 hours of work annually on the property, including maintenance and upkeep. If the required hours were fulfilled, no rent would be charged. If not, tenants would be billed $15 per hour for any shortfall.

Leases Formally Rescinded

According to Township officials, both leases have since been rescinded by the Township Attorney, effectively nullifying the agreements.

The rescinding of the leases comes amid questions regarding whether proper procedures were followed in executing the agreements, including compliance with New Jersey statutes governing the leasing of municipal property and the need for Township Council approval.

Council Meeting Response

During the public session of the March 17 Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council meeting, former Council Vice President Frank Neglia addressed the issue publicly.

Neglia responded to the Parsippany Focus article titled “Barberio’s Final Days in Office Include Lease for Son of Former Council Running Mate,” attempting to challenge the credibility of the reporting.

The article, published on March 8, was based on documentation obtained through the Open Public Records Act (OPRA) process and detailed the structure and timing of the lease agreements. (Click here to read original article)

Publisher Frank Cahill has stated that the reporting was derived directly from official records and reflects documented facts rather than opinion or speculation.

Ongoing Scrutiny

The sequence of events—leases executed in the final days of an outgoing administration, followed by their subsequent rescinding—has drawn increased attention from residents and officials alike.

As the Township moves forward under new leadership, the circumstances surrounding the Watnong Gardens leases are expected to remain a topic of discussion, particularly regarding transparency, process, and adherence to municipal regulations.

Parsippany Focus will continue to follow developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.