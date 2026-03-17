Tuesday, March 17, 2026
HomeLocal NewsFrank Neglia Attempts to Challenge the Credibility of a Published Article
Local News

Frank Neglia Attempts to Challenge the Credibility of a Published Article

Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Frank Neglia has responded to an article titled “Barberio’s Final Days in Office Include Lease for Son of Former Council Running Mate,” attempting to challenge the credibility of the reporting.

According to publisher Frank Cahill of Parsippany Focus, the article in question was developed using official documents obtained through the Open Public Records Act (OPRA) process. He emphasized that the reporting was written verbatim based on those records, asserting that the information presented is factual and derived directly from publicly available government documentation.

Cahill stated that the content of the article reflects documented records rather than opinion or speculation, reinforcing his position that the reporting meets standards of accuracy and transparency. He added that the use of OPRA-obtained materials ensures the information is both verifiable and accessible to the public.

Additionally, the lease referenced in the article was later rescinded by current Township Attorney Joe DeMarco. Documentation related to that action was also included in the OPRA-obtained records.

The response comes amid discussion led by the former council vice president during the public session of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council meeting on March 17.

Cahill maintained that the integrity of the reporting process should not be called into question when it is documented in official, publicly accessible records.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Knollwood Elementary PTA Hosting Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »