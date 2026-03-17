Frank Neglia Attempts to Challenge the Credibility of a Published Article

PARSIPPANY — Frank Neglia has responded to an article titled “Barberio’s Final Days in Office Include Lease for Son of Former Council Running Mate,” attempting to challenge the credibility of the reporting.

According to publisher Frank Cahill of Parsippany Focus, the article in question was developed using official documents obtained through the Open Public Records Act (OPRA) process. He emphasized that the reporting was written verbatim based on those records, asserting that the information presented is factual and derived directly from publicly available government documentation.

Cahill stated that the content of the article reflects documented records rather than opinion or speculation, reinforcing his position that the reporting meets standards of accuracy and transparency. He added that the use of OPRA-obtained materials ensures the information is both verifiable and accessible to the public.

Additionally, the lease referenced in the article was later rescinded by current Township Attorney Joe DeMarco. Documentation related to that action was also included in the OPRA-obtained records.

The response comes amid discussion led by the former council vice president during the public session of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council meeting on March 17.

Cahill maintained that the integrity of the reporting process should not be called into question when it is documented in official, publicly accessible records.