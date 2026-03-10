New Jersey Cracks Down on E-Bikes: License, Registration, and Insurance Now Required

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai and the Parsippany Police Department are reminding residents that new statewide regulations governing electric bicycles are now in effect, following legislation adopted to address a rise in serious e-bike crashes across New Jersey.

Under the new law, which took effect on January 19, 2026, e-bikes are now classified as motorized bicycles under New Jersey law. The updated rules establish requirements for licensing, registration, insurance, and minimum rider age.

Officials say the changes are intended to improve safety as the popularity of electric bicycles continues to grow.

Key requirements under the new law include:

• Riders must have a valid driver’s license (generally age 17 and older) or a motorized bicycle license for riders ages 15–16.

• Children 14 years old and younger are prohibited from operating e-bikes.

• All e-bikes must be registered with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC).

• Riders must carry liability insurance for the vehicle.

To help residents transition to the new rules, the state has established a six-month grace period through July 19, 2026, allowing riders time to obtain proper licensing, registration, and insurance.

The Parsippany Police Department is encouraging parents and riders to familiarize themselves with the new regulations to ensure compliance and improve safety on local roads and trails.

Township officials say the changes are part of a broader effort across New Jersey to reduce injuries and fatalities linked to e-bike accidents while promoting responsible riding.