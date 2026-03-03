Tuesday, March 3, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Masjid & Islamic Center Hosting Community Suhoor Fest
Local News

Parsippany Masjid & Islamic Center Hosting Community Suhoor Fest

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1792

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Masjid & Islamic Center will host a special Suhoor Fest on Friday, March 6, from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. at 39 Littleton Road.

Suhoor is the late-night meal enjoyed before dawn during the holy month of Ramadan. The event is open to the entire community and welcomes residents of all backgrounds who would like to experience the tradition in a warm and family-friendly setting.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food vendors, desserts, and shopping opportunities throughout the evening. All food served at the event will be halal.

Organizers say the goal of the Suhoor Fest is to bring neighbors together, whether they are observing Ramadan or simply curious to learn more about the tradition.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, meet their neighbors, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Council Rescinds Support for Proposed Cannabis Dispensary on Route 46
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 3, 2026
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »