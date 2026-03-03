Parsippany Masjid & Islamic Center Hosting Community Suhoor Fest

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Masjid & Islamic Center will host a special Suhoor Fest on Friday, March 6, from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. at 39 Littleton Road.

Suhoor is the late-night meal enjoyed before dawn during the holy month of Ramadan. The event is open to the entire community and welcomes residents of all backgrounds who would like to experience the tradition in a warm and family-friendly setting.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food vendors, desserts, and shopping opportunities throughout the evening. All food served at the event will be halal.

Organizers say the goal of the Suhoor Fest is to bring neighbors together, whether they are observing Ramadan or simply curious to learn more about the tradition.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, meet their neighbors, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere.