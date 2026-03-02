Parsippany Council Rescinds Support for Proposed Cannabis Dispensary on Route 46



PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has adopted Resolution R2026-051 rescinding its prior support for Cypher Dispensary, LLC’s application to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission for a Class 5 recreational cannabis dispensary license.

The action reverses Resolution R2025-221, which had previously endorsed the application.

According to the resolution, Cypher Dispensary identified 99 Route 46 as the proposed location for its cannabis retail operation. However, township officials determined that the site does not comply with municipal zoning requirements.

Under Section 430-88(F)(11) of the Township Code, no Class 5 Cannabis Retailer (Dispensary) may be located within 100 feet of a residential lot line, residential zone district boundary, or single-family residential zoning district of any adjacent municipality. Evidence presented to the Township Attorney and Township Clerk indicated that the proposed Route 46 property falls within that restricted distance.

The resolution further states that applicants are required under Chapter 119 of the Township Municipal Code to identify a location that complies with all applicable zoning laws. Because the identified property does not meet those standards, the Township determined that the application was not complete and accurate for municipal consideration.

Based on the recommendation of the Township Attorney, the Council voted to rescind its prior resolution of support and formally revoke backing for Cypher Dispensary’s state license application.

The matter now returns to the applicant to determine whether an alternative compliant location will be pursued.

Further developments are expected as Parsippany continues to navigate local cannabis regulations and zoning compliance requirements.