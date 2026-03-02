Tuesday, March 3, 2026
HomeBusiness NewsParsippany Council Rescinds Support for Proposed Cannabis Dispensary on Route 46
Business NewsLocal News

Parsippany Council Rescinds Support for Proposed Cannabis Dispensary on Route 46

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2830

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img


PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has adopted Resolution R2026-051 rescinding its prior support for Cypher Dispensary, LLC’s application to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission for a Class 5 recreational cannabis dispensary license.

The action reverses Resolution R2025-221, which had previously endorsed the application.

According to the resolution, Cypher Dispensary identified 99 Route 46 as the proposed location for its cannabis retail operation. However, township officials determined that the site does not comply with municipal zoning requirements.

Under Section 430-88(F)(11) of the Township Code, no Class 5 Cannabis Retailer (Dispensary) may be located within 100 feet of a residential lot line, residential zone district boundary, or single-family residential zoning district of any adjacent municipality. Evidence presented to the Township Attorney and Township Clerk indicated that the proposed Route 46 property falls within that restricted distance.

The resolution further states that applicants are required under Chapter 119 of the Township Municipal Code to identify a location that complies with all applicable zoning laws. Because the identified property does not meet those standards, the Township determined that the application was not complete and accurate for municipal consideration.

Based on the recommendation of the Township Attorney, the Council voted to rescind its prior resolution of support and formally revoke backing for Cypher Dispensary’s state license application.

The matter now returns to the applicant to determine whether an alternative compliant location will be pursued.

Further developments are expected as Parsippany continues to navigate local cannabis regulations and zoning compliance requirements.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
What Families Should Know Before Placing a Loved One in a Nursing Home in New Jersey
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »