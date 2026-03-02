Comedy Night Fundraiser to Support Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation

PARSIPPANY — An evening of laughter, music, and community spirit will take center stage on Thursday, March 5, as a Comedy Night Fundraiser benefits Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation 2026.

The event will be held at the Parsippany District 6 Firehouse, 60 Littleton Road, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. The fundraiser is open to guests 21 and over.

Organizers are inviting the community to enjoy a night filled with professional comedy performances while supporting a meaningful cause. Advance tickets are $35 and include reserved seating. Tickets purchased at the door will be $40.

Project Graduation is a long-standing tradition that provides graduating seniors with a safe, supervised, and substance-free celebration following commencement ceremonies. Funds raised from events such as Comedy Night help offset the significant costs associated with hosting the all-night celebration, ensuring that every member of the Class of 2026 has the opportunity to participate.

The evening’s entertainment will feature comedians Cousin Kenny, No Filter Paul, Vic Cendeno, and Michele Traina. The show is produced by Laughter and Company.

In addition to the comedy lineup, attendees can enjoy music, raffles, prizes, and more. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages, adding to the relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Community support plays a vital role in the success of Project Graduation each year. By attending the fundraiser, residents not only enjoy an entertaining night out but also contribute directly to providing a memorable and safe celebration for Parsippany Hills High School seniors.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase advance tickets to secure reserved seating.

For more information or to obtain tickets click here.