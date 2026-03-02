Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeLocal NewsComedy Night Fundraiser to Support Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation
Local NewsSchool News

Comedy Night Fundraiser to Support Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation

Screenshot
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
98

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — An evening of laughter, music, and community spirit will take center stage on Thursday, March 5, as a Comedy Night Fundraiser benefits Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation 2026.

The event will be held at the Parsippany District 6 Firehouse, 60 Littleton Road, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. The fundraiser is open to guests 21 and over.

Organizers are inviting the community to enjoy a night filled with professional comedy performances while supporting a meaningful cause. Advance tickets are $35 and include reserved seating. Tickets purchased at the door will be $40.

Project Graduation is a long-standing tradition that provides graduating seniors with a safe, supervised, and substance-free celebration following commencement ceremonies. Funds raised from events such as Comedy Night help offset the significant costs associated with hosting the all-night celebration, ensuring that every member of the Class of 2026 has the opportunity to participate.

The evening’s entertainment will feature comedians Cousin Kenny, No Filter Paul, Vic Cendeno, and Michele Traina. The show is produced by Laughter and Company.

In addition to the comedy lineup, attendees can enjoy music, raffles, prizes, and more. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages, adding to the relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Community support plays a vital role in the success of Project Graduation each year. By attending the fundraiser, residents not only enjoy an entertaining night out but also contribute directly to providing a memorable and safe celebration for Parsippany Hills High School seniors.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase advance tickets to secure reserved seating.

For more information or to obtain tickets click here.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Honors Decades of Service at Annual Dinner Dance
Next article
Morris County Opens Official Drop Boxes for Congressional Special Election
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »