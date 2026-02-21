Sunday, February 22, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany High School Key Club Hosts a Coffee House
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany High School Key Club Hosts a Coffee House

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
43

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Key Club recently hosted a lively and engaging Coffee House event, bringing students, families, and community members together for an evening of music, creativity, and service.

The event, held in the school’s auditorium, provided a welcoming space for students to showcase their talents, including live musical performances, poetry readings, and acoustic sets. Attendees enjoyed coffee, tea, and light refreshments while supporting a meaningful cause.

The Coffee House was organized as a fundraiser to support the Key Club’s ongoing service initiatives throughout the year. Proceeds from the event will help fund local community projects, charitable donations, and volunteer efforts that benefit Parsippany and surrounding communities.

Key Club members worked together to plan, promote, and execute the event, demonstrating leadership, teamwork, and dedication to service. From setting up the stage and coordinating performers to managing refreshments and welcoming guests, students played an active role in every aspect of the evening.

“This event is about more than just entertainment,” said a Nick Rice. “It’s about coming together as a community and making a positive impact.”

The atmosphere was warm and supportive, with classmates cheering on performers and families showing their appreciation for the students’ hard work. The Coffee House not only highlighted the artistic talents within Parsippany High School but also reinforced the school’s commitment to service and civic engagement.

The Parsippany High School Key Club continues to uphold its mission of building leadership skills while serving others, and the Coffee House proved to be both a successful fundraiser and a memorable night for all who attended.

By partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the Parsippany High School Key Club connects students to a broader network of community service and mentorship. Together, they are helping to cultivate the next generation of compassionate leaders dedicated to making Parsippany — and the world — a better place.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Environmental Studies Major Isaiah Washington Joins Everbridge After Graduation
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »