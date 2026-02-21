Parsippany High School Key Club Hosts a Coffee House

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Key Club recently hosted a lively and engaging Coffee House event, bringing students, families, and community members together for an evening of music, creativity, and service.

The event, held in the school’s auditorium, provided a welcoming space for students to showcase their talents, including live musical performances, poetry readings, and acoustic sets. Attendees enjoyed coffee, tea, and light refreshments while supporting a meaningful cause.

The Coffee House was organized as a fundraiser to support the Key Club’s ongoing service initiatives throughout the year. Proceeds from the event will help fund local community projects, charitable donations, and volunteer efforts that benefit Parsippany and surrounding communities.

Key Club members worked together to plan, promote, and execute the event, demonstrating leadership, teamwork, and dedication to service. From setting up the stage and coordinating performers to managing refreshments and welcoming guests, students played an active role in every aspect of the evening.

“This event is about more than just entertainment,” said a Nick Rice. “It’s about coming together as a community and making a positive impact.”

The atmosphere was warm and supportive, with classmates cheering on performers and families showing their appreciation for the students’ hard work. The Coffee House not only highlighted the artistic talents within Parsippany High School but also reinforced the school’s commitment to service and civic engagement.

The Parsippany High School Key Club continues to uphold its mission of building leadership skills while serving others, and the Coffee House proved to be both a successful fundraiser and a memorable night for all who attended.

By partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the Parsippany High School Key Club connects students to a broader network of community service and mentorship. Together, they are helping to cultivate the next generation of compassionate leaders dedicated to making Parsippany — and the world — a better place.