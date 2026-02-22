Parsippany Township Offices Closed Monday Due to Blizzard

PARSIPPANY — In the interest of public safety, all Parsippany-Troy Hills Township offices will be closed on Monday, February 23, due to the ongoing blizzard impacting the region.

Mayor Pulkit Desai announced the closure as snow continues to fall and road conditions remain hazardous throughout Morris County. Township officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Please remain indoors and exercise extreme caution,” Mayor Desai stated. “We ask residents to look out for their neighbors and stay safe during this severe winter storm.”

Public safety crews, including police, fire, emergency medical services, and Department of Public Works personnel, remain active and prepared to respond as needed. Snow removal operations will continue throughout the storm, with crews focusing first on primary roadways and emergency routes before addressing secondary streets.

Residents are reminded to:

Avoid unnecessary travel

Keep vehicles off roadways to allow plows to operate efficiently

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors

Monitor official township communications for updates

Emergency services will continue to operate as normal. In case of an emergency, residents should dial 9-1-1.

Township officials will evaluate conditions and provide updates regarding reopening plans once the storm has passed and roadways are deemed safe.

Parsippany Focus will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Stay safe, Parsippany.