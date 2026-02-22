Sunday, February 22, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Township Offices Closed Monday Due to Blizzard
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Township Offices Closed Monday Due to Blizzard

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2770

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — In the interest of public safety, all Parsippany-Troy Hills Township offices will be closed on Monday, February 23, due to the ongoing blizzard impacting the region.

Mayor Pulkit Desai announced the closure as snow continues to fall and road conditions remain hazardous throughout Morris County. Township officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Please remain indoors and exercise extreme caution,” Mayor Desai stated. “We ask residents to look out for their neighbors and stay safe during this severe winter storm.”

Public safety crews, including police, fire, emergency medical services, and Department of Public Works personnel, remain active and prepared to respond as needed. Snow removal operations will continue throughout the storm, with crews focusing first on primary roadways and emergency routes before addressing secondary streets.

Residents are reminded to:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel
  • Keep vehicles off roadways to allow plows to operate efficiently
  • Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors
  • Monitor official township communications for updates

Emergency services will continue to operate as normal. In case of an emergency, residents should dial 9-1-1.

Township officials will evaluate conditions and provide updates regarding reopening plans once the storm has passed and roadways are deemed safe.

Parsippany Focus will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Stay safe, Parsippany.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany High School Key Club Hosts a Coffee House
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »