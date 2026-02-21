Sunday, February 22, 2026
Environmental Studies Major Isaiah Washington Joins Everbridge After Graduation

Isaiah Washington
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
494

PARSIPPANY — Isaiah J. Washington was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies during the 2024 Commencement Ceremonies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges on Sunday, May 19. A proud graduate of Delbarton School, Class of 2020, Isaiah is the son of Jermaine Washington and Julie Washington.

Isaiah’s academic achievement reflects years of dedication, curiosity, and commitment to understanding the complex relationship between people and the environment. His studies in Environmental Studies have prepared him to address some of today’s most pressing global challenges with knowledge, innovation, and purpose.

Following graduation, Isaiah joins Everbridge, the global leader in Critical Event Management, serving more than 6,500 organizations worldwide. Everbridge helps organizations navigate the expanding “Risk Zone” and build true business resilience in an increasingly complex world.

Through its High Velocity CEM™ platform, Everbridge enables customers to accelerate response times, minimize operational disruption, and maintain control during critical events. By leveraging purpose-built artificial intelligence, decision-ready risk intelligence, and full-lifecycle automation, Everbridge empowers organizations to know earlier, respond faster, and continuously improve with confidence.

Isaiah’s educational foundation in environmental systems and sustainability, combined with Everbridge’s mission to enhance resilience and risk management, positions him at the forefront of efforts to support organizations in navigating today’s evolving challenges.

Congratulations to Isaiah J. Washington on this significant milestone and the exciting journey ahead.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
